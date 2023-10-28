Marvel's Ultimate Universe #1 Preview Reveals Violent New Version of Thor

Marvel Comics introduces its new Ultimate Universe and a new and gleefully violent Thor in Ultimate Universe #1 on Wednesday. Bryan Hitch's Ultimate Universe #1 cover suggests this new Ultimate Thor will join a newly formed team of Ultimates for this iteration of the Ultimate Universe, alongside Iron Lad and Reed Richard (adorned in Doctor Doom's mask) from the Ultimate Invasion series and Captain America, teased by Ultimate Invasion's end. The new Ultimate Universe #1 preview reveals that Thor is a prisoner in Asgard for crimes the pages don't specify. He has no issue taking his hammer, Mjolnir, back by force, summoning it to his hand, and using it and lightning to make quick work of the guards who threaten to stop him, which raises the question of why he didn't do that before Iron Lad and Reed came to collect him for their purposes.

Interestingly, Lady Sif is Thor's jailer. Sif is also featured on Hitch's Ultimate Universe #1 cover, suggesting she will be a fellow member of the new Ultimates roster. The Ultimate Universe #1 preview doesn't show Iron Lad and Reed recruiting Sif, but one possible scenario is that she insists on following Thor and keeping an eye on him as he ventures to Midgard.

Ultimate Universe #1 goes on sale on November 1st. The preview pages and solicitation information are below.