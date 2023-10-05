Marvel Reveals the New Ultimate Avengers Team

Marvel's Ultimate Invasion set the foundation for a new Ultimate Universe, and that Universe officially kicks off in Ultimate Universe #1 later this year. As seen in Ultimate Invasion #4, a new group of Avengers takes the mantle of this world's greatest protectors, and now we've got our first look at the full lineup of the team. The new squad includes Reed Richards (complete with his Doctor Doom-style mask from Invasion), Thor, Iron Lad, Sif, and Captain America, though we don't actually see Cap in the mix just yet, as he is still frozen in ice in the preview. The new team is stacked, and with Spider-Man launching later, perhaps the team is not fully complete just yet. You can find the full preview on the next slide.

"What made the Ultimate Universe originally really interesting was that it was a reflection of the world outside your window, in the moment that you were living in. What does it look like in the world we're living in now?" Hickman said. "It's kind of shocking how much the world has changed in that period of time. The idea of what it would be like to see the genesis of Super Heroes in a brand new world is a really fascinating exercise." You can find the official description for Ultimate Universe #1 below.

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Colors by DAVID CURIEL

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

On Sale 11/1

You can find the official description for Ultimate Invasion #4 below.

"THE END...OR THE BEGINNING? War breaks out as timelines and universes collide! Iron Man must choose between the lesser of two evils – the Maker or Kang. But what secret does Iron Man know about the men behind the masks? And at the end of it all, the world outside your window will be forever changed! Don't miss this giant-sized, action-packed conclusion – or is it only the beginning...?"

Ultimate Universe #1 hits comic stores on November 1st.

