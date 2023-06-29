Titan Comics Brings Jamie Lee Curtis' Mother Nature, Conan the Barbarian and More to SDCC (Exclusive)

Titan Comics is bringing some of its most popular franchises to San Diego Comic-Con. The summer convention is the place to be for fans of pop culture, with comics, TV shows, movies, and more represented during the annual event. While major studios like Marvel Studios, Netflix, and HBO are reportedly skipping out on their big Hall H presentations, companies will still look to capitalize on the thousands of fans that will fill the San Diego Convention Center. ComicBook.com has already revealed what Titan Entertainment has in store for SDCC merchandise, so now let's take a look at the comics side.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Titan Entertainment's exclusives for San Diego Comic-Con 2023. These exclusives range from merchandise, books, artbooks, comics, and graphic novels. Today, we can reveal the list of titles Titan Comics will have for fans, which includes the show debut of the Mother Nature graphic novel by Jamie Lee Curtis, with Russell Goldman and artist Karl Stevens; Conan the Barbarian #1 SDCC exclusive foil cover by Artgerm; Conan the Barbarian #1 SDCC exclusive cover by Colleen Doran; Blade Runner 2039 #5 SDCC exclusive foil cover by Lesley Leirix Li; Death by Daylight #1 SDCC exclusive virgin cover by Jae Lee; Heat Seeker: A Gun Honey Series #1 SDCC exclusive black & white virgin cover by Bill Sienkiewicz; Robotech: Rick Hunter #1 SDCC exclusive copic cover by Inhyuk Lee; and Scarlett Couture: The Munich File #1 SDCC exclusive copic flip cover by Dan Panosian/Des Taylor, which comes with a custom folder and photograph of Scarlett Couture cosplay model.

You can find the covers for Titan Comics' San Diego Comic-Con exclusives below: