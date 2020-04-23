Todd McFarlane Reveals First Look At New Spawn Figure That Has Done Over $1.8 Million On Kickstarter

✖

Todd McFarlane's Spawn Kickstarter has been a huge hit with collectors and fans, as it's already surpassed $1.8 million. The thing is it still has 15 days left to go, and its goal was only $100,000 to begin with, so it's safe to say that backers will be getting all the bells and whistles when the figure finally arrives. McFarlane took to social media to give those backers a sneak peek at the impressive new take on his original Spawn figure, and it is looking immensely promising. This is merely the first pass at the figure, and as you can see in the comparison video below, even in this early stage, you can already see some of the impressive detailing and articulation the final product will have.

The original prototype was fully painted but lacked any of the articulation the final version would have. We can now see that articulation in the first pass version, which has joints in the neck, shoulders, elbows, wrists, ankles, knees, and toes. The head is also a separate piece, so it can turn separately from the neck.

While it might be hard to make out here, the figure also has a swivel hip, so you can adjust the torso quite a bit. Right now the first pass has a soft material covering the torso to allow more of a bend, but that is still being looked at, so there's a chance it could be solid plastic in the final version.

This version doesn't feature the pop-off head, but the final version will to accommodate several different portraits. It will also feature a variety of swap-out hands, one of which can be seen int eh video, which features a hand that is holding one of Spawn's weapons.

You can check out the new figure in the video above.

"FIRST LOOK at articulation on newest SPAWN action figure we're offering on Kickstarter. TODD #movement #articulatedcomicbookart #spawncomic #spawn #sneakpeek"

You can find the official description for the Kickstarter below.

"In 1992 the very first Spawn comic book hit shelves setting sales record for an independent comic. A few years later in 1995, the first Spawn action figure was released to retail and critical acclaim helping to usher in a whole new way of giving you much detailed and ‘art’ to your action figures. Now, twenty-five years later, Todd McFarlane is joining forces with Kickstarter to help deliver an updated version of that original 1995 toy & comic release.

This figure will be 7 inches tall and come with a huge folding cape and weapon. The articulation in this version will be more than double what the original toy had, and the included comic cover will be re-drawn by the international award-winning artist and creator of the Spawn character, Todd McFarlane."

You can check out all the available tiers for the Spawn figure on the official Kickstarter page here.

