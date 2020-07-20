Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won't Documentary Premiere Date Announced

Todd McFarlane is the subject of Syfy Wire's first original documentary. The project is titled Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won't, and is it is set to premiere on Saturday, July 25th at 11 p.m. ET as part of Syfy Fan Fest. The documentary will also be available on Syfy's YouTube page, Syfy.com, on-demand, and through NBCUniversal’s OneApp. You can watch the trailer above. According to the press release, "Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won't spotlights the life and career of industry rebel Todd McFarlane, CEO of McFarlane Toys, President of Image Comics and Legendary Artist (Spawn, Venom). From record-breaking artist to adult collectible tycoon, the documentary provides an exclusive in-depth view behind the creative mastermind of Spawn and some of Marvel Comics’ most well-known artwork -- and illustrates McFarlane’s struggles to navigate and upend the status quo in the comic and toy industries. Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won't is produced by Syfy Wire through the network’s partnership with online content creation studio Tongal, where they discovered the film's director, David Oster."

Coinciding with the premiere, Syfy is partnering with GoFundMe to host a charity sweepstakes from July 20th to August 17th, where fans can win limited edition merchandise autographed by McFarlane. Fans can enter by visiting the GoFundMe page and either making a charitable donation or submitting a sweepstakes entry form. Donation proceeds will benefit the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC). BINC is an organization that aids bookstores, comic bookstores, and their employees who have a demonstrated financial need arising from severe hardship and/or emergency circumstances.

The documentary and McFarlane will also be the subject of a special panel at Comic-Con@Home. Syfy Presents: The Untold Tales of Todd McFarlane is set for Thursday, July 23rd at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on Comic-Con’s YouTube channel. The panel will be also available across Syfy's platforms later that evening for on-demand viewing. Comic industry veterans Marc Silvestri and J. Scott Campbell will participate in the panel.

Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won't kicks off Syfy Fan Fest, which is billed as a week-long on-air celebration of fandom airing from Saturday, July 25th to Sunday, August 2nd. The event consists of specials, series, and movies. In addition to the McFarlane documentary, Syfy Fan Fest includes the Season Four premiere of Wynonna Earp on Sunday, July 26th at 10 p.m.; a special extended episode of the Syfy Wire's The Great Debate on Thursday, July 30th at 11 p.m.; a Syfy Wire After Dark original special airing Saturday, August 1st at 11 p.m.; plus movie marathons, and more.

