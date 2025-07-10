Sci-Fi Comic Cancelled Before Release Lands Movie With Sin City Producer

A title that Dark Horse Comics once cancelled has been given a new lease on life… and a movie. The Hollywood Reporter announced on Wednesday that Solipsist Films has secured film rights to Top Secret Service from writer Zack Keller and artist Giovanna La Pietra in a preemptive deal. The creative team behind the comic is expected to be on hand at New York Comic-Con later this year to unveil the publishing plan for Top Secret Service, suggesting the title has found a new home with another publisher. Keller will pen the screenplay for the adaptation. The project currently has no director or acting talent attached.

Solipsist Films’ Stephen L’Heureux will produce the project. L’Heureux previously served as a producer on Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, as well as smaller titles such as The House that Jack Built, Uncross the Stars, and The Harvest. He is also currently developing Universal’s forthcoming Kung Fu movie, which will star legendary actor Donnie Yen. As for Keller, the writer has previously written Cuphead comics, worked on Disney’s DuckTales, and worked on The Walking Dead video games. Co-creator La Pietra is best known for working on the Red Sonja comics.

Top Secret Service‘s Comics History

Dark Horse Comics first announced Top Secret Service in August 2023 with plans to publish the comic in 2025. The trade paperback was originally slated to hit bookstores on September 9th. However, the comic book publisher revealed it had canceled the title in an update earlier this year without an explanation for why it was no longer being published.

Top Secret Service was billed as a thrilling, action-packed comedic adventure perfect for fans of 21 Jump Street and Men in Black. The comic follows Chris Lu and Blake Sansome, two best friends who have achieved their lifelong goal of becoming U.S. Secret Service Agents. Unfortunately, rather than being assigned to protect the current president, the duo has been assigned to a retired ex-president enjoying a quiet life on a Montana ranch. What they don’t realize is that things are not as they seem, and they soon find themselves in a world-altering government conspiracy covering up alien contact.

Outside of Keller, there is currently no other talent assigned to the Top Secret Service adaptation. With the creative team set to announce a publication plan at New York Comic-Con, further news regarding the movie could be on the horizon in the coming months.

Sin City: A Dame to Die For starred Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Josh Brolin, Bruce Willis, Rosario Dawson, Eva Green, Powers Boothe, Ray Liotta, Christopher Meloni, Dennis Haysbert, Christopher Lloyd, and Jeremy Piven. The film was poorly received by fans and critics, earning a 43% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. More importantly, though, the film only managed to earn $39.4 million at the worldwide box office on a reported budget of $65 million. As of now, Solipsist Films has not yet slated a release date for Top Secret Service.