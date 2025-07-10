BOOM! Reveals First Look at Penultimate Issue of Supernatural Series Grim (Exclusive)

We’re almost to the finish line for Grim, the supernatural series from writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Flaviano Armentaro. Debuting in 2022, Grim stars Jessica Harrow, who wakes up to discover that she is dead. But this is only the beginning of Jessica’s story, as she’s learned about her parentage, met other Reapers, and fought to save the world. After 23 issues, we’re nearing the end of the runway for Grim, with only two issues remaining. What does the end look like? Before we find out, let’s take a look at what Grim‘s penultimate issue has in store.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at Grim #24 by Stephanie Phillips, Flaviano Armentaro, and Rico Renzi. It finds a writer named Desmond Pell hard at work, slaving over a laptop trying to finish a story when he’s interrupted by a Reaper. Desmond wants to finish his story before he’s taken away to the afterlife, but the Reaper tries to explain that this isn’t how these situations usually go. “The ending matters, don’t you think?” Desmond asks.

“Endings always matter,” the Reaper responds. “But we rarely get to write our own.” It turns into a meta discussion, with Desmond stating that he has no wife or kids… he’ll only be remembered by his words. If he’s taken now, there’s no resolution, and he’ll be thought of as a failure. We learn that the Reaper was previously a writer in his former life, so they at least have that in common.

“A new Death has taken the throne, accepting the responsibility nobody seems to want, and it seems that the world can finally return to normal,” the description of Grim #24 reads. “But now Jess has to look forward, for the first time, and decide: What does she do now? And how does Time factor into it — as a concept or a person?”

The big question looming over the Grim finale is whether or not Jessica will take her place as Death’s replacement. With Death gone, and Jessica being the daughter of Death, it seems likely that this will happen. Of course, Grim has been full of curveballs during its run, so readers should expect the unexpected.

Grim #24 goes on sale August 20th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!