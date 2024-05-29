Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Doom, X-Men, and Furiosa

This is a great week for comic books! The top ten has a little something for every collector. Fans of comic book artwork will be thrilled to see Inhyuk Lee and Jenny Frison covers hit our top ten! We also see Logan Lubera pay homage to another horror cover and fans receiving a long-awaited J. Scott Campbell cover. Fans of Doom and late rapper MF Doom will be happy to see those books taking off, along with key issues featuring two femme fatales. Although X-Men '97 may have wrapped up, a certain character is still making our top ten. His name's Gambit… remember it!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value for the Week of 05/27/24

#10: MAD MAX: FURY ROAD: FURIOSA #1 | DC | 2015: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga debuted this past weekend, and reception has been mostly positive. Fans and critics alike praise the film, claiming it to be a film for "fans first, general audiences second." The film's debut has increased interest in Furiosa's first appearance and legacy. We saw the book make a climb throughout the past couple of weeks leading to the film's debut! We tracked it at a high sale of $124 for a CGC 9.8, and a current NM raw FMV is at $21.

#9: THE SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK VOL.2 #2 | MARVEL | 1989: Taylor Swift single-handedly propelled Dazzler comics into the spotlight. Except, it wasn't Swift that did anything. It was a simple rumor that she would cameo in the Deadpool and Wolverine movie as the mutant that made the books take off. This book is experiencing the same fuel on the heels of the next Swift rumor. According to a few leakers, Marvel has been in talks with Swift to take on the role of the Blonde Phantom, a little-known heroine from the Golden Age of comics. The problem is, her first appearance was in 1946's ALL SELECT COMICS #11, which is both hard to find and already pretty pricey (recent 2.0 raw sale of $1,795). A confirmation of Taylor playing this blonde bombshell will surely spike values; budget consensus collectors turned to this more modern issue, featuring her first appearance in a comic since her golden age appearances. Granted, it's only a two-page panel cameo of her as an older woman called "Weezie." However, in issue four, it's revealed that she's the retired superhero known as The Blonde Phantom and features flashbacks of her Alter Ego's character in action. There hasn't been any official support or denial of this rumor, but for now, it is enough to fire it up on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $115 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $10.

#8: SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST SPIDER #1 – JENNY FRISON – VIRGIN (1:100) | MARVEL | 2024: To say that Jenny Frison is a rising star is an understatement. Her covers have been highly sought after on the aftermarket. The increasing popularity is well-deserved, as her unique art style captivates collectors. Moreover, Spider-Gwen is one of the most popular spider variants in the spider-verse. Pairing these two powerhouses has led to a spectacular retailer incentive. The high ratio, 1:100, will make it a tough find for fans of Jenny Frison and Spider-Gwen. We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for an NM raw and a current NM raw FMV at $167.

#7: DOOM #1 – ADI GRANOV | MARVEL | 2024: This book marks the first in a series for Doom since the 2000s. Marvel also used this book as a platform to provide a tribute to the late rapper MF Doom. The book took off due to the character's popularity and the story's quality. The book continues to skyrocket as fans discover the tribute to the rapper on the story's first page. The tribute is subtle, highlighting a few key lyrics as the beginning text of the story. We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a CGC 9.8 and a current NM raw FMV at $22.

#6: ASCENCIA #22 – J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – TORPEDO COMICS – HIDDEN MAIL-IN EXCLUSIVE | WAKE ENTERTAINMENT | 2024: Most of the best variant covers on the market are the ones that drifted by most casual collectors' radar. This book took a lot of work and patience to obtain. Fans of the Ascencia series had to collect coupons from books #13-17 and mail them in for a secret J. Scott Campbell cover. This promotion had significant delays, halting production for nearly a year. This week marks the distribution of this long-awaited cover. It quickly hit the aftermarket and started to hit new all-time highs with each sale, with popularity that will likely continue to grow. With an estimated print run of 380, it's that much more desirable! We tracked it at a high sale of $350 for NM raw copy and a current NM raw FMV at $286.

#5: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL.1 #266 | MARVEL | 1990: This book is back on our top ten list! It originally took off due to rumors that Channing Tatum would take on the role of Gambit in the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine movie. It then took off a second time after the 5th episode debuted on X-Men '97, and everyone wanted to collect the brave hero's key books. It kicked off again after the series finale when Marvel teased a possible comeback for Gambit in the after-credits scene. Regardless of the reason, his popularity on the aftermarket continues to grow as fans pursue this book to add to their collection! We tracked it at a high sale of $594 for a CGC 9.8 and a current NM raw FMV at $139.

#4: BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND EDITION #2 – LOGAN LUBERA – CRIME SUSPENSTORIES #16 HOMAGE (1:25) | MARVEL | 2024: Marvel's red band titles have been tapping into classic horror covers for homage inspiration. The move is quite brilliant, and the retailer incentives have been blowing up. The first issue retailer incentive has an NM raw FMV of $145. This book was just released last week, and it is already taking over the aftermarket as fans of the homage covers are hunting it down. The book has an NM raw FMV of $188. Wolverine is the perfect Marvel hero to step into this cover homage! We tracked it at a high sale of $275 for an NM raw copy.

#3: THE NEW MUTANTS #98 – INHYUK LEE – 2024 FACSIMILE (1:25) | MARVEL | 2024: Marvel has slowed down movie production this year; the only MCU film we're getting is Deadpool and Wolverine. These two characters are already massively popular, but this movie's hype has propelled it to the top of every collectors' want list. Last week was the release of another facsimile edition of Deadpool's first appearance. Interestingly, the 1:25 ratio sketch variant by Inhyuk Lee was the top seller! It may not be a direct homage to the original cover, but that is what makes it a hot variant. The sketch cover of the merc-with-a-mouth has become wildly popular in the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $59 for an NM raw copy and a current NM raw FMV at $56.

#2: DOOM #1 – SANFORD GREENE – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: This book took off when it hit the stores, and many copies were instantly on the aftermarket. Doom is a massive Marvel villain, and fans of the character are ready for a solo series. The book quickly took off but what gave it another big boost was a subtle tribute found on the first page of the book. The book starts with the lines, "Living on borrowed time… The clock ticks faster…" lyrics from rapper MF Doom's track 'Accordion.' The rapper was known for wearing a Doom mask and tragically passed away in 2020. This marks the first Doom comic since 2000, and the hype behind the book is powerful! We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for NM raw copy and a current NM raw FMV at $35.

#1: X-MEN '97 #2 – ANIMATION ART – 2ND PRINT | MARVEL | 2024: X-Men '97 was a crucial step in the reintroduction of the X-Men. The animated series debuted to positive reception from fans and critics. Every episode left us on a cliffhanger, anticipating the next episode's release in the following week. However, no episode left us needing more than episode 5's attack on Genosha. The episode had many twists and turns, but none left us more at the edge of our seats as Gambit's noble sacrifice. This cover is an incredible tribute to that moment, as we see a fading Gambit saying his goodbye to Rogue as he fades away. Fans of the series were waiting for this cover to drop. Given the number of books that moved on the aftermarket this week, it is clear how many collectors loved the series! We tracked it at a high sale of $19 for NM raw copy and a current NM raw FMV at $10.