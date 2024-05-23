Archie Announces New One-Shot From Tom King and Dan Parent

Archie Comics have been a cultural touchstone for decades now, with fans getting invested in the life and times of Archie Andrews and his friends. In recent years, the publisher has experimented with various genres and creative teams — and now, that will include fan-favorite DC writer Tom King. On Wednesday, Archie announced the first details (via ComicsBeat) around Archie: The Decision #1, a new one-shot that will be released by the publisher in August. Archie: The Decision #1 will be written by King with art by legendary Archie artist Dan Parent, and is set to have covers by Parent with Rosario "Tito" Peña and Stephen Byrne. While plot details are vague, Archie: The Decision will take Archie's age-old love triangle with Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge to never-before-seen heights.

"As a massive Archie fan, this is just a pure joy project for me," King said. "I wanted to do something zany and cool and screwball and hysterical and gorgeous and harebrained and maybe a little tiny itty-bitty bit profound as a tribute to my Golden and Silver Age Archie heroes—people like Dan DeCarlo, Harry Lucey, Bob Bolling, Bob Montana, and Samm Schwartz. And who better to do that with than the modern Archie maestro, Dan Parent, who inherited and brilliantly carried on the legacy of those giants."

"I had a chance to meet Tom King a few years ago at Comic Con," Parent said. "I was already a super fan; he's a writer whose work I love and had been raving about for years! The fact that he's an Archie fan and was so complimentary to my work was such a pleasant surprise. We struck up a friendship and began to talk about a collaboration. And here we are, a fantastic story that encompasses everyone in the Archieverse!"

(Photo: Archie Comics)

What Is Archie: The Decision #1 About?

Who will Archie choose? Betty or Veronica? Written by Eisner Award-winning comics scribe TOM KING and illustrated by Archie legend and fan-favorite artist DAN PARENT, this is the tale only they can tell. Everyone in Riverdale is waiting for his choice, and all of your favorites, from Josie & The Pussycats to Sabrina the Teenage Witch (and even Hot Dog!), are joining in the fun. No matter who you want him to choose, you DEFINITELY don't want to miss this ALL-NEW, FULL-LENGTH story!

Script: Tom King

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Rosario "Tito" Peña

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Dan Parent w/ Rosario "Tito" Peña

Variant Cover: Stephen Byrne

On Sale Date: 8/28

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

As mentioned above, Archie: The Decision #1 will be released wherever comics are sold on August 28th.