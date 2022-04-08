Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Spider-Man, Nova & More

This week’s Top 10 once again features the first appearances of young Nova corp member Sam Alexander and veteran corp member/ Marvel Icon Richard Rider. The Moon Knight Disney+ series inspired hesitant collectors to finally pick up the first issue of his 1980 series. The rest of the list is filled with new contenders like Stephanie Brown’s (Spoiler aka Robin aka Batgirl) first appearance, another Star Wars first appearance, and the recent optioned Black Mask title “Black.” Ben Reily’s transportation to Chasm caused three covers of that first appearance to land on this week’s list. Lastly, a new Robin’s cameo appearance in BATMAN BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT takes the top spot with some significant aftermarket trends.

#10: BLACK #1 | BLACK MASK | 2016 | Deadline recently reported,”‘The First Purge’ Helmer Gerard McMurray To Adapt ‘Black’ Comic Book For Warner Bros., Studio 8″. This news instantly helped all covers of the first issue trend. This first print makes the list with a high sale of $199 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $39.

#9: STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS – JABBA THE HUTT #1 – BERNARD CHANG | MARVEL | 2021 | As we frequently note, Star Wars comics are ripe with the first appearance of characters we can barely pronounce. Due to this, it doesn’t take much to help a Star Wars book trend. Recent highlights around this issue and its various variants are a perfect example of this. This issue features the first full appearance of the Bounty Hunter Deva Lompop. It’s unknown if we’ll see her in future content. However, her fun and unique look have made her a recent fan favorite. We tracked a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8, with raw copies trending at an FMV of $12.

#8: POINT ONE #1 | MARVEL | 2011 | There are rumors that both the Richard Rider and Sam Alexandar versions of Nova are in active development. Sam’s first appearance in this issue is still super hot a high sale of $400 for a CGC 9.8 and raw copies trending at an FMV of $39.

#7: DETECTIVE COMICS #647 | DC | 1992 | Last week, Variety reported that “‘Gotham Knights’ CW Pilot Casts Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown.” While this issue features the first appearance of Stephanie Brown (who appears as The Spoiler), she has also held the moniker of both Robin and Batgirl. It’s unknown what role she will play in the show, but this key issue is hot either way a high sale of $60 for a raw copy. However, the current raw FMV is trending more at $20.

#6: NOVA #1 | MARVEL | 1976 | While Sam Alexander as Nova is unconfirmed to appear in the currently in-development NOVA project, Richard Rider’s Nova is almost a sure thing. His first appearance in this issue has been trending ever since Kevin Feige first mentioned it several years ago. With official confirmation, this issue is now on fire a high sale of $750 for a CGC 9.6 and a raw FMV of $111.

#5: MOON KNIGHT #1 | MARVEL | 1980 | This highly anticipated Moon Knight Disney+ series is finally here with one episode in and Episode 2 just hours away. Unlike any other piece of Marvel content, this series offers the audience an intriguing and unpredictable new addition to the MCU. Interest in his first issue spiked last week with a high sale of $800 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $83.

#4: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93 – GERARDO SANDOVAL (1:25) | MARVEL | 2022 | Ben Reily, a clone of Peter Parker, embarks on a new persona as the villain CHASM. This new role will have MANY fans divided. Despite the controversial new shift for one of the first of many alternate Spider characters, we tracked a high sale of $70 for a raw copy, which has settled to an FMV of $53.

#3: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93 – ARTHUR ADAMS | MARVEL | 2022 | While not wholly celebrated over this new path for Ben Reily, fans were still all over this first appearance of Chasm, causing all issues to trend with a high sale of $20 for a raw copy. That price has already fallen to an FMV of $6.

#2: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93 – PATRICK GLEASON – WEBHEAD | MARVEL | 2022 | Out of all the Chasm variants, this one by Patrick Gleason is the only one with Chasm on the cover (kind of). It’s currently tracking at a raw FMV of $26.

#1: BATMAN BEYOND: THE WHITE KNIGHT #1 | DC | 2022 | This issue introduces several new appearances that could turn into future key Bat roles (it’s also a fantastic read). However, it’s currently trending due to a cameo appearance of Red Hood’s sidekick, a new Robin. It was quickly the hottest book of the week with hundreds of aftermarket copies sold at a current raw FMV of $20.

