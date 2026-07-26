Doctor Doom’s First Appearance Comic Could Be the Ultimate Avengers: Doomsday Collectible

Avengers: Doomsday is only a few months away, and everyone is wondering what these new superheroes are going to do when they come up against Doctor Doom. Comic book fans will know that Doom has the capability of being even more dangerous than Thanos. If fact, he even ripped the Titan’s spine out of his body in Secret Wars #8. So, you wouldn’t be blamed for worrying about how this new batch of heroes is going to deal with the villain. However, they do have Marvel’s first family on their side, so that counts for something.

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The Fantastic Four, along with the original X-Men, will finally enter the mainstream MCU, and you can bet Reed Richards is going to be the brain behind taking down Doom. The family and the Doctor have a long history of rivalry, sprinkled with a few instances of working together as well. It all started back in 1962, when the villain made his first appearance in The Fantastic Four #5. Coincidentally, a copy of the issue is going for a great price at Heritage Auctions right now.

Fantastic Four #5 Featuring Doctor Doom’s First Appearance Is Currently On Auction

A CGC FN+ 6.5 rated copy of the issue is currently going for $9,455 on Heritage Auctions. Considering there’s still about a week left for bidding to end, you can expect the final price to be significantly higher. Add to that, the fact that it has off-white to white pages, this issue is something every Fantastic Four fan will want to add to their collection. On the cover, you’ll notice that Doctor Doom looks a bit different from the version we know today, sporting a fully green armor, instead of the iconic chrome with a green cape.

We all know Doom has done some downright evil things over his long career as a villain, however, the plot of The Fantastic Four #5 is a bit silly in hindsight. The villain manages to capture Sue Storm and forces Reed, Johnny, and Ben to use his time travelling machine to go back in time and steal Merlin’s lost jewels from the pirate captain Blackbeard’s treasure. After the three manage to get the jewels, they free themselves by tricking the scheming genius that is Doctor Doom with an empty box, after which he has no choice but to escape via a jetpack.

Despite his slightly corny first appearance, Doctor Doom rose to become one of the most feared villains in comic book history, and is now the next existential threat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To think it all started with time-travelling, wizards, and pirates. That doesn’t change the fact that this issue is a Grail for fans of The Fantastic Four and their long-time nemesis.

Do you think Doctor Doom will be a better MCU villain than Thanos? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!