Marvel x Kadokawa Team Up for New Spider-Man Manga & More With First Look at Major Makeovers

Marvel and Kadokawa have announced that they are teaming up on wave of new manga releases for some of their biggest heroes, and the first look has revealed some major makeovers for Spider-Man, The Punisher and more. Marvel has made some big changes behind the scenes as it gears up for a new era, and this included the start of a new initiative in Japan to launch more manga releases. And after ending their years long partnership with Shueisha recently, it seems Marvel has already found a new company to team with.

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Marvel officially ended their partnership with Shueisha earlier this year, and took the stage during the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 this weekend (as detailed by Bleeding Cool) to announce that they have kicked off a new partnership with Kadokawa. This new deal with see five new manga releases showing off new takes on Marvel’s characters from prominent creators, and the first look has revealed some slick makeovers for Spider-Man and more in the process. Check them out below.

Marvel and Kadokawa Team Up on New Manga Releases

Courtesy of Marvel / Kadokawa / Tokitoro

Courtesy of Marvel / Kadokawa / Tokitoro

Courtesy of Marvel / Kadokawa / Tokitoro

Courtesy of Marvel / Kadokawa / Tokitoro

Courtesy of Marvel / Kadokawa / Tokitoro

Though the end of Marvel’s deal with Shueisha means that their various Shonen Jump releases are going to start disappearing from shelves in the immediate future, this new team up with Kadokawa is a promising step forward for the company’s future. With former Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski becoming the editor for Asia Originals for Marvel Comics in Japan, this new endeavor will see five manga volumes coming through the end of the year. One of which is Spider-Man Of Shibuya, which is a new series from creator tokitokoro, who shared the first look at their designs on social media.

tokitokoro, who’s worked with Marvel on its Jeff the Land Shark series and manga releases like River in Me, revealed the above designs and teased fans with how these Marvel heroes will get new origins for the Kadokawa endeavor. Teasing a Spider-Man who was born in Shibuya instead, a Daredevil who fights in Shinjuku, and a “Yakuza-style” Punisher, these makeovers for the famous Marvel characters certainly tease a new era of manga stories that fans will want to keep an eye out for.

What Does This Mean for Marvel’s Manga Future?

Courtesy of Marvel / Kadokawa

As part of this new deal with Kadokawa, Marvel also teased a new manga featuring Spider-Gwen from Ryusei Yamada, the artist behind the Revenger and Disney Twisted- Wonderland manga adaptations. It’s a good step forward for Marvel as their previous manga efforts with Shueisha resulted in some fun stories. Deadpool: Samurai was probably the best received of these efforts, but it ended up being delayed for quite a long time due to some concerns behind the scenes before quickly ending earlier this year.

We also got to see some cool crossovers with Ultraman and Spider-Man, My Hero Academia, and more through the course of this Shueisha deal. Though it seems like this endeavor with Kadokawa is going to be focused on showing off new Japanese inspired versions of these Marvel characters for the first wave, we’ll have to see what’s coming down the pipeline next.

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HT – Bleeding Cool