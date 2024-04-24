Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Dazzler, X-Men, and Wonder Woman

It's all X-Men, all the time, baby! Well, almost. The Last Ronin, Spawn, and Wonder Woman all pop up on a predominately X-Men affair. They've been relegated to the back burner for years, having their chance in the early 2000s for most fans. Now, they're back with a vengeance and shaking the aftermarket! Dazzler rumors are back in vogue, X-Men 97' is dominating streaming, and Deadpool and Wolverine recently gave us the foulest language-filled Marvel trailer ever. There's a lot to be excited about, with the aftermarket heating up, too! Snikt your claws into this week's Top Ten and see what caused the aftermarket to move last week.

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#10: SPAWN #1 | IMAGE | 1992: Spawn's ability to appear on this list is uncanny! He's a routine fixture, for good reason. He is routinely king of the aftermarket, rocks good sales on current ongoing titles, has a movie coming out at some point, and has an amazing action figure line. For a Hell Spawn, he's got it going on! Despite having millions of copies of this book floating around, it has steadily risen in value over the years, with no end in sight. We tracked it at a high sale of $170 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $27.

#9: X-MEN: DEADLY GENESIS #1 – JOE QUESADA | MARVEL | 2006: The most recent episode of X-Men 97' gave us a peek at a long-lost Summer's brother, Vulcan. Gabriel Summers was born into slavery on the Shi'ar Throneworld; he would later be aged up to peak physical form and have his powers manifest. His powers are similar to those of his other brother's energy manipulation powers, but he has a bit more edge. Most viewers likely didn't know he existed, but now they find themselves trying to track down his first appearance in this book, although it was a very brief appearance at that time. Still, he's a fascinating character, and there are a ton of eyes on him thanks to the show. We tracked it at a high sale of $160 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $12.

#8: MS. MARVEL #9 | MARVEL | 1977: Ah, Deathbird, the head pigeon! Seriously, X-Men 97' did the character dirty with that one, but the dig doesn't take away her importance to the series. Charles Xavier's new beau, Lilandra, has a sister who kind of sucks. That would be Deathbird, the one trying to force Charles into renouncing his love of earth and beloved X-Men. She's an ancillary character throughout most of Marvel history, but her recent appearance in the series propelled fans into tracking down her first appearance on the aftermarket. She's primed to be a significant antagonist going forward in the series. Some fans want to get ahead of the game if that happens! We tracked it at a high sale of $21 for a FN raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $17.

#7: X-MEN ADVENTURES #1 | MARVEL | 1992: X-Men 97' has been crushing it! It's been some of the best work Marvel and Disney have put out in years, and the demographic it caters to is eating it up. Of course, we see a spike in the comic adaptation of the original 90's cartoon featuring the distinctive art style and costume design. It also gave us the first appearance of fan-favorite hero Morph, who also returned for X-Men 97' after being MIA for some time. It's a cheap key that many fans are turning to as another piece of their childhood to hold on to, and at a great price. We tracked it at a high sale of $29 for a raw VF copy and a current raw NM FMV of $17.

#6: WONDER WOMAN #8 – JOSHUA SWAY SWABY (1:25) | DC | 2024: This Wonder Woman run has been quietly building a fanbase, but a lot more hopped on board when this 1:25 variant from Joshua Sway dropped. Out of all the variants for this book, of which there were three, this has been the most popular. It's a stunning depiction of Diana, and one fans are willing to pay a premium price to add it to their PC. We tracked it at a high sale of $62 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $58.

#5: TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN #1 – COVER A | IDW PUBLISHING | 2020: Let's go! One of the most celebrated TMNT stories of the last decade is getting the adaptation treatment! Paramount is set to release a bloody live-action depiction, while we're also set to get a AAA title! TMNT is back on the upswing, with new and old fans looking at the title. It's a modern key for many, and now that it's getting such a spotlight, more are opting to make this book part of the PC. We tracked it at a high sale of $350 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $149.

#4: NEW X-MEN #114 | MARVEL | 2001: Cassandra Nova first appeared in this book, the quasi-evil twin of Professor Xavier. Rumors have been persistent for months that she will be the main villain in Deadpool & Wolverine, and those rumors may be correct. We got the first full trailer for the upcoming flick, and it sure looks like Cassandra Nova telepathically shoves Wolverine's claws into the ground. That, and it appears Cassandra Nova may be behind the destruction of Genosha in X-Men 97'. That's all the more reason for this book to be on this list, as fans are taking another look. We tracked it at a high sale of $160 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of 18.

#3: THE X-MEN #130 – DIRECT | MARVEL | 1980: Taylor Swift's recent album release, The Tortured Poets Department, is already heating up the music world. And while you wouldn't think comic books and a new Swift Album would intersect, here we are. Per CNN (the first time we've referenced the news station on our Top 10 did their analysis, "The chorus for the song (Clara Bow) may or may not be an easter egg for Swifties and Marvel fans alike, who have long speculated that Swift will appear in her friend Ryan Reynolds' sure-to-be blockbuster "Deadpool 3" this summer, as a musically gifted mutant named Dazzler. Telling lyrics include "Promise to be dazzling" and the final line, "The future's bright, dazzling." That was enough to send Dazzler back to the top of the list this week. We tracked it at a high sale of $380 for a CGC 9.6 and a current raw NM FMV of $144.

#2: WOLVERINE #1 | MARVEL | 1988: Now that we have a full-fledged trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, fans have collectively poured over the footage and cast announcements. In previously released footage, we caught a glimpse of the backside of a certain Wolverine variant dressed in the iconic attire of Patch. Patch was an alternate identity for Wolverine as he worked in Madripoor, with his first appearance rocking that persona debuting in this book. There's a wild rumor we may see variants of Wolverine in the film, including fan choice Daniel Radcliffe. Could that be his physique filling out the Patch costume? Only time will tell! We tracked it at a high sale of $178 for a CGC 9.6 and a current raw NM FMV of 44.

#1: DAZZLER #1 | MARVEL | 1981: Dazzler is back on top! While the official DEADPOOL 3 trailer releases with no sign of Tay-Tay, the market sure is hopeful that she will appear in the film. Fans were waiting with bated breath for an announcement, but none has come so far. However, we're in the Endgame now! Dazzler popped up briefly in X-Men 97' causing a stir. That's been followed up with Taylor Swift's newest album, with her final lyric being "Dazzling." What a coincidence, the comic collective muttered when hearing that for the first time. That caused Dazzler to dazzle on the aftermarket once again! We tracked it at a high sale of $99 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13.