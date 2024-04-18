Absolute Power: DC Reveals New Look at Summer 2024 Event

DC's summer event is almost here. On Thursday, the publisher unveiled a number of new details surrounding Absolute Power, the new crossover storyline that will be anchored by a four-issue miniseries from writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora. First announced back in February, Absolute Power will begin with DC's Free Comic Book Day book, which will be available in participating comic shops on Saturday, May 4th. As we now know, it will then stretch into a few spinoff miniseries, which will be published in June and July. What Is Absolute Power About? Absolute Power shows how Waller will use the strategic and military might of Failsafe and the otherworldly technology of the Brainiac Queen to steal all metahuman abilities from every super hero and super-villain around the globe, a threat so dire it will take the combined efforts of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and the Super Heroes of the DC Universe to defeat it. Absolute Power has been teased across the Dawn of DC initiative for several months, teasing a "Trinity of Evil" that will make a profound impact on the DC Universe. As we now know, this "Trinity" will consist of Batman's recent foe Failsafe, the recent Action Comics adversary Brainiac Queen, and Amanda Waller. Keep scrolling for the first details surrounding Absolute Power and its various tie-ins, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Absolute Power 2024 FCBD Special Edition (Saturday, May 4th) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) Fans can get an early jump on the excitement and intrigue of Absolute Power on Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, May 4, with the Absolute Power 2024 FCBD Special Edition, available at participating comic book shops nationwide (while supplies last). This 32-page one-shot features an original 12-page story by writer and series architect Mark Waid (with art by Mikel Janín), a recap of the events that led up to Absolute Power, plus a sneak preview of Absolute Power #1.

Absolute Power: Ground Zero #1 (Tuesday, June 25) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) As the DC Universe braces for the Absolute Power onslaught, the key to capturing all metahuman powers on planet Earth will finally be unlocked in this oversize one-shot prelude. Bridging the events of Batman, Superman, Action Comics, and Suicide Squad: Dream Team, Absolute Power: Ground Zero #1 brings Amanda Waller's total dominance to the doorsteps of DC's Super Heroes, using the combined might of Failsafe, the Brainiac Queen, and the Suicide Squad. Featuring a main cover by Absolute Power series artist Dan Mora, Absolute Power: Ground Zero #1 brings together an all-star roster of creative talent to show how this plan comes together, including Mark Waid, Nicole Maines, Joshua Williamson, and Chip Zdarsky, along with artists Gleb Melnikov, V Ken Marion, and Skylar Patridge.

Absolute Power #1 (of 4) (Wednesday, July 3) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) The combined powers of Failsafe and the Brainiac Queen have finally given Amanda Waller the ability to capture the powers of every metahuman, whether Super Hero or Super-Villain, on Earth. As chaos erupts in the streets and a massive disinformation campaign sways public opinion, the Suicide Squad commander methodically targets DC's most powerful Super Heroes and their allies. But despite all that's facing Superman, Wonder Woman, and other DC metahumans, a resistance is forming, with Batman leading the charge. Mark Waid and Dan Mora are the team behind this must-have debut issue, with a main and variant cover by Mora and additional variant covers by Jim Lee, Stephen Bliss, Puppeteer Lee, Chris Samnee, Chrissie Zullo, Wes Craig, and John Timms.

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #1 (Wednesday, July 10th) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) Absolute Power: Task Force VII #1 is written by Leah Williams with art by Caitlin Yarsky and introduces the Last Son. Waller's living weapon has eliminated the threat of Superman and all his allies in Metropolis, and now it's setting its sights on the DC Universe's other metahuman clan: Shazam, Mary Marvel, and the rest of the Shazamily.

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #2 (Wednesday, July 24th) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) A hostile takeover is in store for the citizens of Atlantis, as Absolute Power: Task Force VII #2 introduces the Amazo robot known as Depth Charge. Depth Charge has stolen not only Aquaman's powers, but his throne, and the Atlantean populace must either toe the line or risk having their powers taken as well. It falls to Mera and the rest of the Aqua-Family to launch a revolution without being discovered in this exciting issue by writer John Layman and artist Max Raynor.

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #3 (Wednesday, July 31st) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) The Amazo robot Jadestone absorbs the powers of the Justice Society of America. But after being compromised by Green Lantern Alan Scott's willpower, Jadestone is faced with the possibility of making its own decisions. Will it continue to execute Waller's orders or exercise free will, as the remaining JSA members attempt a rescue to free their teammates and escape to the Tower of Fate? Find out in this story from Green Lantern writer Jeremy Adams and artist Marco Santucci.

Absolute Power: Origins #1 (of 3) (Wednesday, July 24) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) (Photo: DC) The definitive history of one of the deadliest power players in the DC Universe is revealed in this three-issue series by Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley (The Other History of the DC Universe, I Am Batman) and artist Alitha Martinez. Amanda Waller has been the driving force behind Absolute Power and has long had a serious axe to grind against metahumans. Find out what has led her to this place in a tale of how Waller suffered a catastrophic loss, and how she forged her powerlessness into a path to vengeance, fueled by two words that changed her life, and the lives of everyone in the DC Universe: NEVER AGAIN.