Transformers Just Killed Off an Autobot Nobody Expected

Transformers #1 is selling out at comic shops around the country already, and yesterday, Image Comics announced that the Skybound Entertaniment title would be headed back to comic shops with a second printing. Today, readers are finally getting to read the first issue of the hugely-anticipated title from Daniel Warren Johnson and colorist Mike Spicer, and they're already surprised to see a major character death shaking the Autobots. It's mostly surprising because it comes in a shockingly offhanded way, as part of a retelling of the Transformers' origin story, which means that barring a revival of some kind, fans will not get to see this character interact with the new comic at all.

The issue opens with Autobots seemingly inactive inside of their ship, which is hidden inside of the side of a mountain. Starscream arrives, and things go from bad to worse pretty quickly. The issue, for both Transformers and humans, is far from a bloodless affair.

Spoilers ahead for Transformers #1.

Arriving at the Autobot ship, Starscream almost immediately shoots Bumblebee in the head, destroying part of his face while Bumblebee is stuck in "sleep mode." Before anybody else can be killed, Optimus Prime wakes up and manages to repel Starscream...but when he goes back to Check on Bumblebee, his suspicions are confirmed: his friend is gone.

Bumblebee has been a key part of the Transformers movies for 15 years now, and a lead character in animated series based on the property. He is the only Transformer to have his own, stand-alone movie. They also used his potential death as a major plot point in the recent Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in which Bumblebee seemingly died, only to be revived a few scenes later.

Another possibility is that the character will be revived as Goldbug, the name and altered appearance he took on after being seriously injured in Transformers: The Movie. The Goldbug identity was part of a broader movement to add new characters during and after the movie, providing Hasbro with more options in terms of toys.

"f the alien robots at its center weren't already so recognizable, Transformers #1 would simply read like the newest big idea from Daniel Warren Johnson," ComicBook.com's Chase Magnett wrote in our review. "That is just about the best compliment imaginable for a licensed comic and it ought to excite readers ranging from Transformers stalwarts to fans of stylized action comics about the possibilities of Transformers and the entire Energon line as they proceed."