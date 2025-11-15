Two DC Comics Characters Have Lifted Thor’s Hammer This Week (And Everyone Missed It)

For decades, a major Marvel question from fans has long been, “Which characters are worthy enough to lift Thor’s hammer?” In fact, this made for one of the greatest moments in Marvel Cinematic Universe history, as Steve Rogers found himself gaining the power of Mjolnir during the final fight against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. In a surprising twist, someone else has been deemed worthy, and you might be shocked to discover that said hero isn’t a part of the Marvel Universe. Thanks to a recent crossover with the DC Universe, Thor has lent his power to another big superhero and thus changed the game forever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the recent online-only comic, Thor/Shazam, William Blake, the God of Thunder’s human alter-ego, finds himself unable to access the power of Thor. As Blake struggles with this fact, a familiar locomotive whisks him away to meet both DC’s Captain Marvel and the wizard, Shazam. As a workaround to the loss of his powers, Billy Batson says the magic word, and thanks to the magical lightning connecting these two characters, Blake manages to transform into Thor despite not wielding Mjolnir. In an even more surprising twist, Billy is able to turn into Captain Marvel by striking Blake’s stick against the ground, accessing the power of Shazam while proving he is worthy to hold the magical hammer.

Luckily, Marvel and the God of Thunder manage to dodge the usual comic trope of heroes fighting one another thanks to a misunderstanding, uniting to take on a familiar foe. Thor has lost his power thanks to the nefarious Mr. Mind claiming it for himself, and even managing to lift the hammer himself. Both Captain Marvel and Mr. Mind have become “worthy,” though the latter is thanks to nefarious machinations. On top of the DC characters, the single-issue crossover even proves that William Blake himself is worthy to lift the hammer, as the doctor normally never finds himself holding Mjolnir, but rather, the stick that summons it.

marvel and dc

marvel and dc

The DC Heroes That Were Worthy

Marvel & DC Comics

Captain Marvel is far from the only DC hero that managed to lift Mjolnir, with perhaps the most famous remaining the Man of Steel doing the same. In the crossover event, JLA/Avengers, Superman is given Thor’s hammer to lead the charge against a threat that puts both universes at risk. To the surprise of no one, Clark Kent was proven worthy of wielding the Thunder God’s power, though he wasn’t the only one.

During the original Marvel Vs. DC mini-series, Diana of Themyscira set the stage for Superman picking up Mjolnir. Wonder Woman found herself discovering Thor’s hammer and becoming the God of Thunder herself, though she did not use the power in her fight against the X-Men character, Storm. Diana would relinquish Mjolnir back to Thor, but it proved that there are plenty of candidates in the DCU who are worthy.

This latest comic book crossover comes hot on the heels of DC’s Dark Knight meeting Marvel’s Merc With a Mouth in Batman/Deadpool, though Thor/Shazam wasn’t the only crossover that fell under the radar. The two comic companies also released an online-only comic crossover in The Flash/Fantastic Four, seeing the Scarlet Speedster and Marvel’s First Family teaming up to take on familiar DC villains. The recent crossovers prove that, even though these two universes have united in the past, there are still plenty of original ways that these worlds can collide moving forward.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!