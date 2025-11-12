Marvel & DC Just Stealth Dropped 2 New Crossovers, And You Can Read Them Right Now!

No, you don’t need to wait until next week for the next Marvel and DC Comics collaboration, because the iconic publishers have dropped not one, but two new and unexpected crossover stories! It’s been a big year for the Big Two. After years of being closed off to one another, Marvel and DC are back to working together. They’re about to publish the second Batman and Deadpool crossover next week, and fans already have their eyes on next spring when Superman and Spider-Man will come together. But if that’s not enough, Marvel and DC have you covered.

Everyone knows Wednesday is new comic book day, but no one knew that today, Marvel and DC Comics were premiering two previously unannounced crossover comics for their respective streaming services. On Marvel’s side, we have Thor/Shazam! by Al Ewing and Jethro Morales. And on DC Comics’ side, there’s The Flash/Fantastic Four by Jeremy Adams and Adrian Gutierrez. To really maximize audience reach, these crossovers are optimized for mobile reading via Marvel’s Infinity Comics and DC Go!. Both comics are free to read with registration and will be for the next month.

Marvel and DC Surprise Fans with The Flash/Fantastic Four and Thor/Shazam!

It cannot be understated how much effort Marvel and DC Comics have been putting into these collaborations this year. After all, for over two decades, the publishers all but swore off crossovers, leaving generations of comic book fans without the excitement of things like The Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans, JLA/Avengers, or the beloved Amalgam Comics imprint. But it’s a new era, and ever since Marvel and DC announced they were working together for a new wave of crossover stories, it’s been nothing but one exciting announcement and reveal after another.

Seriously, how cool is it that Marvel and DC Comics are so committed to this new era of crossovers that they’ve got projects we don’t even know about? The last time that happened was in Deadpool/Batman when we got the unexpected return of the Amalgam Universe and the debut of the Lobo and Wolverine combo, Logo. DC and Marvel clearly want to keep fans on their toes and zig when fans expect them to zag. All I know is, this new partnership they have has made one of the most exciting periods in comic history.

The Big Two are Better Than Ever Now That They’re Collaborating Again

Look, I’m a DC Comics fan, but even I have to admit I love Marvel crossovers. There’s a real fun and excitement to seeing heroes and villains from different worlds mingling. And with the right creative team on board, you get a story that’s more than just the novelty of playing with action figures from different toy boxes. The twenty years of separation didn’t do any good for Marvel or DC Comics. But now that they’re working together, everyone’s excited. The fans are happy, and so are the creative teams making these stories.

Dropping two new DC and Marvel crossovers is wild, and if you take a look around online, you can see fans are going nuts for this. This partnership has pumped new life into both franchises, and what the Big Two are doing right now, they need to keep doing. We know there are more crossovers on the horizon, so hopefully DC Comics and Marvel have more surprises up their sleeves that are just as, if not more exciting than, their latest collaboration.

