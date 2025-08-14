DC Reveals First Look and Details of Batman’s Crossover With Deadpool

DC Comics has big plans in store for its side of the crossover with Marvel Comics. The two publishers have been friendly rivals over the decades, but they’re putting their differences aside for the greater good of the comic book community in a new crossover featuring Batman and Deadpool. Things officially kick off in Marvel’s Deadpool/Batman #1 in September, and then DC brings it all home in November with Batman/Deadpool #1. While we’ve known the creative team of the latter — writer Grant Morrison and artist Dan Mora — details on their main story have remained a secret… until now.

The main story of Batman/Deadpool #1 by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora is described as “a reality-bending saga that’s equal parts cosmic horror, slapstick noir, and metafictional therapy session. It’s the kind of comic book that knows it’s a comic book, revels in being a comic book, weaponizes its comic bookiness—and dares you to keep reading anyway!” Those are some pretty lofty goals coming from DC. It seems to be welcoming the campiness of this unique crossover with open arms, which is how a crossover of this magnitude and featuring these characters should be treated.

Batman/Deadpool Is More Than Just a Comic Book Crossover

You can tell that DC had fun coming up with the press release for Batman/Deadpool #1. The verbiage is littered with humor, which we got a glimpse of above. But there’s even more. “What happens when the World’s Greatest Detective meets the Merc with a Mouth? Reality folds in on itself. Archetypes collide. Darkseid is. And, somewhere between Apokolips and Earth-TRN666, a sentient street named Danny hums show tunes about a crusading cape!” the press release reads.

“I don’t do many comics these days but there was no way I could turn down the chance to work with Dan Mora again, one of my all-time favorite artistic collaborators — and definitely no way I could turn down Batman and Deadpool!” Morrison said. “Expect 4th wall-busting mayhem, owls, blood, blades, and at least one giant typewriter!”

“This is more than I ever imagined I could do in my career, and it is a huge honor to be part of this crossover: it doesn’t happen too often, and I am a huge Deadpool fan!” Mora shared. “When I first worked with Grant, I didn’t know what to expect, but it was an incredible team-up. I always hoped to work with Grant again, and working on Batman/Deadpool is like a dream come true. Grant and I working together on this once-in-a-lifetime project is going to be such a fun experience.”

Batman/Deadpool #1 goes on sale Wednesday, November 19th. Let us know your thoughts on the crossover in the comments below!