Ultimate Spider-Man #1 Gets Epic Mashup With Across the Spider-Verse Music

The music to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse gets an awesome mashup with the ending of Ultimate Spider-Man #1. This week saw the release of Ultimate Spider-Man #1, which has already gone back for a second printing. It's the first ongoing series to launch from Marvel's new Ultimate Universe imprint, which will be followed by Ultimate Black Panther and Ultimate X-Men. Ultimate Spider-Man #1 featured some shocking developments for the web-slinger, including Uncle Ben's return and an older and married-with-kids Peter Parker gaining his Spider-Man powers. It's this last reveal that is getting the Across the Spider-Verse treatment.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a short clip that mashed up the final panels in Ultimate Spider-Man #1 with music from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The artwork by Marco Checchetto, Matthew Wilson, and VC's Cory Petit shows Peter Parker watching an A.I. recording of a young Tony Stark, filling Peter in on how this Ultimate Universe was changed so superheroes like Spider-Man wouldn't awaken. In Peter's case, The Maker stopped Peter from being bitten by a radioactive spider back in his teenage years. As the music climaxes, Peter opens a gift from Tony: a radioactive spider in a vial. Peter lets the spider bite him and is transformed into the Ultimate Spider-Man.

the ending of ultimate spider-man #1 set to music from across the spider-verse: pic.twitter.com/uYggoHd3ZP — Joel (@PoorlyAgedWho) January 11, 2024

Aunt May and Uncle Ben switch places in Ultimate Spider-Man

Since The Maker rewrote history in the new Ultimate Universe, Peter Parker was never bitten by a radioactive spider, thus turning him into Spider-Man. Peter grew up, married Mary Jane Watson, and had two kids: Richard and May. Unfortunately, Aunt May was in a terrorist attack, along with thousands of other innocents, by The Maker and framed on Tony Stark. We see Peter and his family attend an anniversary memorial service for the dead, where we learn Norman and Emily Osborn were also killed, leaving behind Harry Osborn to run Oscorp.

This inverts the classic relationship between Peter and his Aunt May, with Uncle Ben now being the one alive. Of course, this could change after Peter accepts his destiny and becomes Spider-Man by the final page. Could he also lose Uncle Ben down the line because of his heroic antics? Or will Uncle Ben stay as the seasoned guardian figure in Peter Parker's life?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray.