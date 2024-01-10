Ultimate Spider-Man Features an Unexpected Return

Marvel's new take on Ultimate Spider-Man includes the return of an iconic figure from the Spider-Man franchise. The rise of a new Ultimate Universe brings with it all-new takes on familiar heroes and villains, and Ultimate Spider-Man is no exception. We've talked with Bryan Hill, the writer behind Ultimate Black Panther, to hear about his plans, and the release of Ultimate Spider-Man #1 tosses some more curveballs at readers. If you thought a married with kids Peter Parker turning into Spider-Man later in his life is surprising, just wait until you see who else Marvel is bringing back.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Ultimate Spider-Man #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 comes from the creative team of Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto, Matthew Wilson, and VC's Cory Petit. The bulk of the issue takes readers into the life of a pre-Spider-Man Peter Parker, and some drama taking place at the Daily Bugle. While Peter may not be Spider-Man just yet, he's still an employee at the Daily Bugle, and J. Jonah Jameson is his boss. But instead of being the head of the Daily Bugle, Jameson is merely one of two figureheads. The person sitting at the Managing Editor desk is none other than a still-alive Uncle Ben.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Aunt May and Uncle Ben switch places in Ultimate Spider-Man

Since The Maker rewrote history in the new Ultimate Universe, Peter Parker was never bitten by a radioactive spider, thus turning him into Spider-Man. Peter grew up, married Mary Jane Watson, and had two kids: Richard and May. Unfortunately, Aunt May was in a terrorist attack, along with thousands of other innocents, by The Maker and framed on Tony Stark. We see Peter and his family attend an anniversary memorial service for the dead, where we learn Norman and Emily Osborn were also killed, leaving behind Harry Osborn to run Oscorp.

This inverts the classic relationship between Peter and his Aunt May, with Uncle Ben now being the one alive. Of course, this could change after Peter accepts his destiny and becomes Spider-Man by the final page. Could he also lose Uncle Ben down the line because of his heroic antics? Or will Uncle Ben stay as the seasoned guardian figure in Peter Parker's life?

It should be fun reading Ultimate Spider-Man to see what other changes are planned for the wall-crawler. Let us know your thoughts on the issue in the comments.