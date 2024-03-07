Spider-Man 2 Trends as PS5 Game Updates Iconic Suit

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launched a huge update today and Tobey Maguire fans are through the roof. Alongside a bunch of new changes, the iconic Sam Raimi suit got a welcomed upgrade. On social media, people have been shouting out the Marvel movie and sharing some fun moments. Spider-Man 2 remains a standard-bearer for the entire superhero genre. The PS5 game functions in a lot of the same ways. In a world where Peter Parker and Miles Morales are two of the most-recognized names in all of fiction, this portrayal of the Spider-Men has a little something for everyone.

Speaking of Sam Raimi, ComicBook.com recently spoke to Thomas Hayden Church about the possibility of swinging back into the Spider-Verse. Surprisingly, he thinks that the director could team with Maguire again for Spider-Man 4. Check out what he had to say down below!

Our new update for Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 is live! #BeGreaterTogether



🆕 NEW GAME+

🆙 ULTIMATE LEVELS

⭐ GOLD GADGETS

🔁 MISSION REPLAY

🌃 TIME OF DAY

🔥 HELLFIRE GALA SUITS

🦸 SYMBIOTE SUIT STYLES

🤖 ACTION FIGURE MODE

🔊 AUDIO DESCRIPTION



➕ AND MORE: https://t.co/YPwgMxivZO pic.twitter.com/S1KpJBf84A — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 7, 2024

"But Sandman, there's been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I'd do it tomorrow," Church said. "You know, they've never asked me to show up in another movie, another Marvel film,"

"But, you know, I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that's the one that ... They had an option for me to do Spiderman 4 when there was going to be a Spiderman 4," he revealed. "They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I'm getting a little old."

Is the Raimi suit your favorite version of Spidey's costume? Let us know down in the comments!