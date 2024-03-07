Spider-Man 2 Trends as PS5 Game Updates Iconic Suit
Sam Raimi's comic book movie classic is trending after the game's update.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launched a huge update today and Tobey Maguire fans are through the roof. Alongside a bunch of new changes, the iconic Sam Raimi suit got a welcomed upgrade. On social media, people have been shouting out the Marvel movie and sharing some fun moments. Spider-Man 2 remains a standard-bearer for the entire superhero genre. The PS5 game functions in a lot of the same ways. In a world where Peter Parker and Miles Morales are two of the most-recognized names in all of fiction, this portrayal of the Spider-Men has a little something for everyone.
Speaking of Sam Raimi, ComicBook.com recently spoke to Thomas Hayden Church about the possibility of swinging back into the Spider-Verse. Surprisingly, he thinks that the director could team with Maguire again for Spider-Man 4. Check out what he had to say down below!
Our new update for Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 is live! #BeGreaterTogether— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 7, 2024
🆕 NEW GAME+
🆙 ULTIMATE LEVELS
⭐ GOLD GADGETS
🔁 MISSION REPLAY
🌃 TIME OF DAY
🔥 HELLFIRE GALA SUITS
🦸 SYMBIOTE SUIT STYLES
🤖 ACTION FIGURE MODE
🔊 AUDIO DESCRIPTION
➕ AND MORE: https://t.co/YPwgMxivZO pic.twitter.com/S1KpJBf84A
"But Sandman, there's been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I'd do it tomorrow," Church said. "You know, they've never asked me to show up in another movie, another Marvel film,"
"But, you know, I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that's the one that ... They had an option for me to do Spiderman 4 when there was going to be a Spiderman 4," he revealed. "They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I'm getting a little old."
Is the Raimi suit your favorite version of Spidey's costume? Let us know down in the comments!
Wow, what a take
I always liked Insomniac's og Raimi model, it was definitely better than Nwh version pic.twitter.com/rML8UZUrav— cey (@ceydvd) March 7, 2024
Some images just click
I’m not the biggest fan of the Raimi suit aside from some childhood nostalgia and a few good design elements but this pic made me consider using it for my next playthrough pic.twitter.com/Iez0MGKqT1— Tanner spent too much at Comic Con (@Tanner_Slavin) March 7, 2024
Looks so great! Dope reference
Loving the Raimi Suit update! NG+ Playthrough coming soon! #SpiderMan2PS5 #InsomGamesCommunity #VirtualPhotography pic.twitter.com/FWe5ezli6F— AJW Virtual Photography (@ajw_vp) March 7, 2024
Hard to argue
Updated Sam Raimi Suit— Mesh (@MeshMushi) March 7, 2024
Looks so much better 😭 pic.twitter.com/Jz15OaXJvT
What a day.
I apologise to everyone when I said they wouldn't update the raimi suit pic.twitter.com/pRc17rGOH8— TangoTeds (@TangoTeds) March 7, 2024
Even more detail
Comparison of the v1 Raimi suit with the update. Much better. pic.twitter.com/eCT1jBqNvf— Raimi Spider-Fan (@Webhead731) March 7, 2024
Straight up cheering
THE RAIMI SUIT LOOKS SO GOOD LFGGGG pic.twitter.com/9lUjeURlvf— Ben (@BenYounan) March 7, 2024
A side-by-side
New Game+ AND updated Raimi suit?? I’m back pic.twitter.com/En1xhMbRvY— Zai 💯🤟🏾 (@banestudent21) March 7, 2024