Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update May Have Accidentally Revealed DLC Plans

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 recently received an update on PlayStation 5, adding a bunch of content, including some brand-new suits, as well as improvements to an existing costume. However, the update was accidentally accompanied by an option that allowed players to access the developer's debug menu. That option has since been removed through a hotfix, but not before players noticed missions that are mentioned that don't appear in the game. Fans on social media have shared images from the debug menu which mention a "Beetle Villain Arc," and would seem to be a giant hint about future DLC plans.

An image of the debug menu was shared on Twitter by user @korn_balls, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Looks like Beetle is gonna be in marvels spider-man 2 as dlc interesting pic.twitter.com/Ra1p6lkcqw — Dom (@korn_balls) March 7, 2024

Who is the Beetle?

In comics published by Marvel, there have been multiple villains that have gone by the Beetle alias. The first of these was Abner Jenkins, who started as a member of Spider-Man's rogues gallery before becoming a founding member of the Thunderbolts. However, the screenshot above mentions "Janice," which indicates that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will instead feature the current incarnation of the Beetle. Janice Lincoln has been a major player in Amazing Spider-Man's current comic run written by Zeb Wells. Janice is the daughter of Spider-Man villain Tombstone, and she made a play for her father's turf in the recent Gang War storyline.

The use of Janice Lincoln would make a lot of sense in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, given the fact that Tombstone has already been an established villain in the previous two games. It remains to be seen how she'll be used, or when this DLC will be announced. However, now that it's been leaked, hopefully PlayStation and Insomniac won't wait too long to make an announcement!

The Future of Marvel's Spider-Man

While Insomniac hasn't said anything yet about DLC for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, it's not that surprising that the game might be getting extra content. After all, the previous Marvel's Spider-Man got a three-episode DLC pack after the base game's release. An Insomniac leak last year also revealed that the developer might be working on a standalone game featuring Venom. This game will apparently be a smaller title on the scale of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and will help to fill the void while the developers work on the next full title in the series. The Marvel's Spider-Man games have become one of the biggest draws for PS5, and if all of these plans pan out, it seems like there will be a steady stream of content to enjoy over the next few years!

