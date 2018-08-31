Preview: It’s All About Survival In ‘Volition’ #2

Life just got way more complicated for Volition’s AMBER-7T, and she’s going to have to make some surprising allies to survive.

Volition is a new series from AfterShock Comics, and we’ve got your exclusive preview of the big second issue. In the preview, readers get a bigger glimpse into the past of AMBER-7T, a time where life seemed to be a bit simpler and more carefree. Now she finds herself facing death for simply knowing too much, but as you can see, she isn’t going down without a fight.

Also, don’t be surprised if you give side-eye to red balloons in the future.

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with writer Ryan Parrott about the new series, which aims to take a different angle on the robotic revolution.

“The idea for Volition actually came out of a pretty simple question: “If a robot’s world fell apart, where would it look for meaning?” When I realized it was entirely dependent on the characters, the story and world started to create itself. I’d seen a lot of stories about robot slavery or robot apocalypses, but I wanted to tell something that took place the middle, where robots made by men followed in our footsteps, for better or worse. And what that might look like,” Parrott told ComicBook.com.

the description for Volition #2 can be found below.

Volition #2 / $3.99 / 32 pages / color / on sale 09.12.18

Writer: Ryan Parrot

Artist: Omar Francia

Letterer: Marshall Dillon

Cover: Omar Francia

“In the not-too-distant future, robots are fighting for their equal rights. And when a mysterious and deadly disease known as “Rust” threatens all artificial life, salvations lies in the unlikeliest of heroes—with an obsolete construction worker known as HALE-19 and with AMBER-7T, a caregiver.

After awakening in a decommission facility, AMBER-7T is forced to rely on the dangerous and unapologetic HALE-19 in order to escape. Can these two contradictions find a way to escape or will they turn on one another to survive? Meanwhile, A.R.T. Detectives Drivas and Lawton find themselves saddled with the case of their lives and a pair of dangerous new adversaries enter the game.

From writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Star Trek, Batman: The Gates of Gotham) and new artist sensation Omar Francia (Star Wars, Mass Effect) comes the next chapter in AfterShock’s bold new sci-fi adventure series.”

Volition #2 hits comic stores on September 12th.