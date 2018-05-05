Where Can I Get Free Comics?

Few words get the heart pumping faster than “free.” That goes a long way in explaining the quick spread and popularity of Free Comic Book Day since its inception in 2002. However, if this is the first year you’ve heard of Free Comic Book Day or the first time you plan to attend, then there’s still a very important question to be answered.

Where exactly do I get these free comics?

The short answer is: Any participating local comic book store. Almost every comic book store in North America participates in the holiday at this point, but it’s worth checking their social media or calling ahead to be sure. Stores have to invest time and money into this event, so it shouldn’t be assumed that they are all able to participate in the same fashion. If you’re not sure if you have a local comic book store or where it might be located, you can start with this locator on the Free Comic Book Day webpage or check out our article discussing how to find a great local shop.

Once you’ve found a shop though, there are a few additional things to consider. Stores are likely to have rules about how you obtain your free comics. Many will include a limit on how many issues you may take for free. Others will provide comics in a pre-sorted grab bag. Some stores might even request that you make a purchase of some sort in order to select some of the free offerings.

All of these rules exist for a good reason, as stores have to pay for the free comics they distribute. That is in addition to the many hours of manpower that goes into planning, executing, and cleaning up after the event. So even if your store doesn’t have a purchase requirement, please consider buying something to help support all of the time and money they’ve put into this great, geeky holiday.

Now that you know where to go for free comics this weekend, it’s worth taking a look at what will be available. Below you’ll find a full listing of 52 comic books published for the event this year. You can also check out our top 10 picks from the 2018 releases right here. The titles below have been divided into the Gold and Silver offerings, with the former available from all participating stores and the latter dependent on ordering.

GOLD BOOKS

Avengers & Captain America | Marvel Comics

Barrier #1 | Image Comics

Comics Friends Forever | :01 Second Books

DC Comics Top Secret Gold Book | DC Comics

Disney Princes Ariel Spotlight | Joe Books

Doctor Who 2018 #0 | Titan Comics

Invader Zim: Floopsy Bloops Shmoopsy | Oni Press

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Special | Boom! Studios

Overwatch & Black Hammer | Dark Horse Comics

Pokemon Sun & Moon & Pokemon Horizon | VIZ Media

Riverdale | Archie Comics

Transformers Unicron #0 | IDW Publishing

SILVER BOOKS

2000 AD Regened | Rebellion

A Brief History of Tank Girl | Titan Comics

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake Special | BOOM! Studios

Berlin #1 | Drawn & Quarterly

Bob’s Burgers #1 | Dynamite Entertainment

Bongo Comics: Free-For-All 2018 | Bongo Comics

Crush | Yen Press

Die Kitty Die I Love You To Death | Chapterhouse Publishing

Ghost in the Shell: Global Neural Network | Kodansha Comics

Graphix Spotlight: Sparks | Graphix

Howard Lovecraft’s Big Book of Summer Fun | Arcana Studio

Infinity Watch & Amazing Spider-Man | Marvel Comics

Invasion Prologue | Chapterhouse Publishing

James Bond: VARGR #1 | Dynamite Entertainment

Lady Mechanika | Benitez Productions

Legend of Korra & Nintendo Arms | Dark Horse Comics

Malika: Creed & Fury | Youneek Studios

Maxwell’s Demons #1 | Vault Comics

Metabaron Book 3: Meta Guardianess and Techno Baron | Humanoids

Miraculous Adventures | Action Lab Entertainment

My Hero Academia & RWBY | Viz Media

Nightmare Before Christmas: Zero’s Journey Chapter 0 | Tokyopop

Relay #0 | AfterShock Comics

Scout Comics Presents: The Mall | Scout Comics

Shadow Roads #1 | Oni Press

Shadowman Special | Valiant Entertainment

Silver #1 | Dark Planet

Spongebob Freestyle Funnies | United Plankton Pictures

Star Wars Adventures | IDW Publishing

Starburns Presents #1 | Starburns Industries Comics

Strangers in Paradise XXV #1 | Abstract Studios

Street Angel’s Dog One-Shot | Image Comics

The Only Living Boy | Papercutz

The Tick FCBD 2018 | New England Comics

Ultra Street Fighter II #1 | Udon Entertainment

World’s Greatest Cartoonists | Fantagraphics Books

Worlds of Aspen Anniversary Edition | Aspen Comics

Worm World Saga: The Journey Begins | Lion Forge Comics