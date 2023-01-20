Marvel Announces Wolverine/Ghost Rider Crossover Event Weapons of Vengeance

Wolverine and Ghost Rider are coming together for a new crossover event this summer. Benjamin Percy, the writer of Marvel's ongoing Ghost Rider and Wolverine series, is penning Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapon of Vengeance, which kicks off with a one-shot in August before continuing its stories in both solo books. Percy will be joined by artist Geoff Shaw (Thanos, Guardians of the Galaxy) for Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapon of Vengeance Alpha #1, which will reveal the first time Wolverine and Johnny Blaze ever met. After crossing over into Ghost Rider #17 and Wolverine #36, the story concludes in Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Omega.

"Wolverine is metal. Ghost Rider is metal. Together their adamantium and chrome weigh in as HEAVY METAL!" Percy explained. "You know how Metallica and Iron Maiden have toured together, shredded out songs, wailed on music videos? This is a little like that. I write the sheet music that Geoff Shaw brings to pyrotechnic, guitar-smashing life. You're in for a head-banging good time, I promise. This story – WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE -- not only unites Logan and Johnny in the present, but also tells the story of their first (never before seen!) first meeting. Here are the quick and dirty liner notes: When Wolverine investigates the possibility of a new Weapons Plus program—one that experiments and specializes in the arsenal of Hell—he finds himself conscripted as a weapon of vengeance. And the only one capable of stopping him is Johnny @#$%& Blaze. Rev your engines, pop your claws."

Marvel Celebrates Ghost Rider's 50th Anniversary

2022 was the 50th anniversary of Ghost Rider, and Marvel celebrated with a special one-shot that put the spotlight on the Spirit of Vengeance's past, present, and future. ComicBook.com exclusively revealed Ghost Rider: Vengeance Forever #1, from writer Benjamin Percy and artist Juan José Ryp, and a cover by Björn Barends. The anniversary one-shot tied into Percy's current run on Ghost Rider while also paying tribute to the creators who came before him. Readers were also introduced to a new character named Necro the Tattooist who gave Johnny Blaze a warning about his future.

"For the 50th anniversary of Ghost Rider, I wanted to do something epic, so I dreamed up an issue that channeled and celebrated the wild legacy of all the creators and stories who came before me," Ghost Rider writer Benjamin Percy told ComicBook.com via email. "I did so by interweaving a larger story -- about Johnny Blaze in the present-- with smaller stories that spotlight Danny, the Midnight Sons, Ghost Rider 2099, and more, so many and so much more, including never-before-seen iterations of the Spirit of Vengeance. We'll travel to the far past and the near future, and the frame for all of this involves a new, haunting character known as Necro the Tattooist. He brings to the surface the secrets we carry beneath our skin. Juan Jose Ryp is the artist assigned to this special anniversary issue, and he is especially brilliant at conjuring beautiful nightmares. Brace yourself: this issue will leave its burnt-rubber mark on you."

You can find the cover and solicitation for Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Alpha #1 below.

GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GEOFF SHAW

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale August 2023

Back when Logan was still learning what it meant to be an X-Man and Johnny was still reeling from his demonic transformation, the pair fought side by side against a terrifying supernatural threat. Now in the present, Wolverine is on the run after the shocking events of FALL OF X while Johnny is following a path of destruction. Their paths will collide again when their past enemy resurfaces deadlier than ever! Do Ghost Rider and Wolverine have what it takes to put them down once more? And what secrets will they uncover when their hunt leads them to an ultra-secret and hellish branch of the infamous Weapon Plus program?!