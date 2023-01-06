Hugh Jackman Wants Deadpool 3 to Be Called Wolverine 10

Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 - but the X-Men movies veteran doesn't necessarily want you to call it by that name. To be fair, right now Deadpool 3 is an unofficial title, with Marvel Studios having yet to announce the official one. Well, Hugh Jackman has a suggestion: how about calling it "Wolverine 10?"

Jackman did an appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? and addressed things in his career – including Deadpool 3. Ever since joining Ryan Reynolds in the third Deadpool movie Jackman has maintained an irreverent and comedic stance on the film, even joking recently that he only agreed to star in it because "I just wanted to do it and I felt it in my gut ... I get to punch the sh*t out of Ryan Reynolds every day."

Well, Jackman was no less humorous about Deadpool 3 when talking with Chris Wallace, stating that when it comes to Deadpool 3, "You categorize it as the Deadpool movie. We like to call a Wolverine 10, in our house."

When Wallace asked if Jackman had cleared that title with Ryan Reynolds, Jackman responded, "I don't need to check with him," before quickly adding, "I'm kidding."

This will indeed be the 10th time that Hugh Jackman puts on the Wolverine Claws, following appearances in six X-Men movies, and three solo Wolverine movies.

What Is The Real Title of Deadpool 3?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

This isn't the first time Hugh Jackman has been messing around with the title of Deadpool 3 while in public. When Jackman recently called the film "Wolverine and Deadpool" in a recent social media post, Marvel fans took it to be gospel, prompting a somewhat deflective response from Reynolds. At the current time, there is no official indication of what the Deadpool 3 title will be.

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

While we don't have any official information about Deadpool 3's title, we do have a few official details and some speculation that help paint a picture.

Jackman confirmed to Chris Wallace that the story of Deadpool 3 takes place before Logan: "This story is pre-Logan... where Logan died. So we pre that in the storyline... When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic book rivals, there's also a dynamic that I've never really got to do before as Wolverine and I just thought this is gonna be fun, something I've never done before. And I can't wait."

Rumors hint that there's a strong possiblity that the pre-Logan version of Wolverine could end up going on an interdimensional roadtrip with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, freeing them from the continuity confines of Fox's X-Men movie universe. That grand scale – along with a violent buddy dynamic – will make Deadpool 3 a true Marvel event film – no matter what it ends up being titled.

Deadpool 3 has a release date of November 8, 2024. Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? airs Sundays at 7pm Eastern on CNN.