Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Further Away Than Hoped

It looks like the launch date of Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5 will be further away than many fans were hoping for. When Insomniac Games and PlayStation first announced Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021, it was understood that the game likely wouldn't see the light of day for a few years. Still, in the back half of 2022, a new rumor came about that suggested Wolverine could be releasing at some point in 2023. And while this rumor always seemed a bit far-fetched, it looks like PlayStation itself has now shot down its legitimacy.

In a new video released by PlayStation this week, the popular gaming brand outlined a number of big games that will be landing on both PS5 and PS4 throughout 2023. As expected, titles like Final Fantasy XVI, Street Fighter 6, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Resident Evil 4 were all mentioned within the video. However, Marvel's Wolverine was notably missing, which seems to all but confirm that the game isn't slated to launch before the end of the year.

Although this news might be disappointing, it's not that surprising for a number of reasons. For starters, when Marvel's Wolverine was first announced, Insomniac Games stressed that the project was still in the very early stages of development. Not only was much of the game's development team transitioning from its work on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but Insomniac itself made clear following the reveal of Wolverine that it was still staffing up to create the game. As such, this always indicated that the project was likely many years away.

Outside of this reasoning, though, the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 later in 2023 always made it seem unlikely that Marvel's Wolverine would also launch this year. While PlayStation and Marvel Games could have always opted to double-dip with its Marvel titles in 2023 if both games were ready to ship, it makes far more sense on paper for these projects to be spread a bit further out from one another.

For now, PlayStation and Insomniac Games haven't committed to a release window of any sort for Marvel's Wolverine, but we do know that it will be exclusive to PS5 whenever it does launch. Perhaps as 2023 continues onward, we'll end up getting out first look at the game in action.

