Ghost Rider Actor Gabriel Luna Believes the Character Deserves to Reappear in MCU [Exclusive]

Former Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Gabriel Luna has expressed interest in once again returning to play the character Ghost Rider within the MCU. In recent years, Marvel has started to bring back a handful of actors that portrayed popular characters in other spin-offs. While actors like Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are some of the most notable actors that have come back to play Daredevil and Wilson Fisk, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans have made it known that they'd like to see some of their own favorite characters come back as well. And while there's no guarantee that this will ever come to pass, Luna himself thinks that Ghost Rider deserves to reappear in the MCU.

Speaking with ComicBook.com in promotion of HBO's upcoming The Last of Us series, Luna said that he'd be more than happy to come back and play the Robbie Reyes iteration of Ghost Rider in some capacity. While acknowledging that he's at peace with how his time within the Marvel universe came to a close, Luna explained that he'd be more than willing to play ball with Marvel once again and expand on the story of Ghost Rider if a call came his way.

"You know, I think that the way we left it... I would definitely think that there's a lot more to say. I loved the response. Everyone loved Robbie and they loved the character," Luna said. "And if we only ever did those ten episodes and nothing else, I would feel very complete with what we were able to do. To bring awareness to the character, to show people a Mexican-American hero — the first on television, I believe. I know that's said a lot but I think people forget about 2016 when we did that with Robbie. But he's a wonderful character and I love him. I'd absolutely be happy to continue."

Talking more about what he'd personally want to see out of a return from Robbie Reyes in the MCU, Luna pointed to Marvel's own comics as inspiration. Specifically, Luna said that Ghost Rider has become a much more prominent character in recent years by not only becoming the All-Rider, but his previous addition to the Avengers is something that could also potentially work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"There are so many places you can go because in the comics he became an Avenger and he's now the All-Rider, which is pretty awesome when you think about it," he said. "He's become quite an important piece in Marvel publishing so if he were to appear again, he absolutely deserves it. Whether it's me or not."

Time will only tell if Luna or someone else ends up portraying Ghost Rider once again in the MCU, but given that the Marvel films and TV shows are beginning to incorporate more Ghost Rider-adjacent characters, perhaps we'll see a return from the Spirit of Vengeance before too long.