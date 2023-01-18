Major Ghost Rider Character Returns to Marvel at Best Possible Time

After a few years floating in the unknown, Marvel is bringing back one of the most popular characters to ever pop up in a Ghost Rider comic. In the closing pages of Ghost Rider #10, it's revealed the government—or a shady organization with government ties, at the very least—is actively experimenting on the one and only Danny Ketch.

In the latest timeline, Ketch has given up the Ghost Rider mantle. During the events of the Ghost Rider series by Ed Brisson and Aaron Kuder, Ketch instead was made the Spirit of Corruption. Fast forward a couple of months and the character took on a new name, the Death Rider, within the pages of King in Black: Ghost Rider #1. Since then, it's been radio silence on the Ketch front as fans awaited word on what the character was up to. Now, it looks like Ketch is going to be a major player in the main Ghost Rider series moving forward.

"HELLFIRE AND DANNY KETCH! The F.B.I. has cast out Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad, maybe because they're too destructive and unmanageable…or maybe because there is some corruption present that reaches inside the very institution meant to protect us," the synopsis for Ghost Rider #11 reads. "As Johnny and Talia head down to Savannah to investigate a necropolis, there are hints of old friends and new foes on the horizon. A new chapter of horror is beginning for the Ghost Rider, and Danny Ketch is roaring up to speed in the rearview mirror."

Where's Ghost Rider heading in his latest story?

Since it's the character's 50th anniversary, writer Benjamin Percy and artist Cory Smith wanted to take the character back to his roots by paying an homage to all of the creators that have worked on books starring the character before.

"For the 50th anniversary of Ghost Rider, I wanted to do something epic, so I dreamed up an issue that channeled and celebrated the wild legacy of all the creators and stories who came before me," Ghost Rider writer Benjamin Percy told ComicBook.com via email earlier this year."I did so by interweaving a larger story -- about Johnny Blaze in the present-- with smaller stories that spotlight Danny, the Midnight Sons, Ghost Rider 2099, and more, so many and so much more, including never-before-seen iterations of the Spirit of Vengeance. We'll travel to the far past and the near future, and the frame for all of this involves a new, haunting character known as Necro the Tattooist," Percy added. "He brings to the surface the secrets we carry beneath our skin. Juan Jose Ryp is the artist assigned to this special anniversary issue, and he is especially brilliant at conjuring beautiful nightmares. Brace yourself: this issue will leave its burnt-rubber mark on you."

Ghost Rider #11 is set for release on February 8th.

What have you thought about the latest Ghost Rider run so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel horror!