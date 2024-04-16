Wonder Woman #8 Has DC Fans Debating Dark Vision of Diana's Life
The latest issue of Wonder Woman is quite divisive with fans.
The latest issue of Tom King and Daniel Sampere's Wonder Woman series has arrived, quickly becoming a divisive topic of those who've been reading the series. This issue got particularly spicy with its content, causing a quick rift with those who read through; King's script called for the addition of various Bible verses throughout the series as a captive Diana is forced to weigh the differences between Christianity and her polytheistic beliefs. The character, and the issue itself, became a trending topic on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.
"I kind of write two kinds of comics, if you follow my career. I write these kind of deconstruction kind of sad dude looking outside of window comics, which I love. Things like Mister. Miracle. Human Target. Vision. Which are deconstructions of super heroes where I'm sort of taking them apart, figuring out what makes them tick, and having fun at the same time. And then I've written things like Superman: Up In The Sky and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which are not that," King previously told ComicBook.com's ComicBook Nation podcast of his take on the series.
"They deal with trauma. They're huge big stories, they're epic, and they have huge ups and downs, but the point of those stories is to say this character is almost perfect, is wonderful, and has such strength in them that comes from a legacy of being in all this media and having all these writers that my goal as a writer is to show you how awesome they are. And so that's what Wonder Woman is," he added.
So, So Good
Wonder Woman #8 is out, with World's Finest Part 5 at the end
I wish I had the physical copy so I could hug it because it is SO, SO good— McJudicator ⏱️ (@McJudicator) April 16, 2024
Half Baked
spoilers-ish for wonder woman #8 — bit of a thread— ΔIMI (@beywonderous) April 16, 2024
honestly not a lot to really take away from this issue… idk this run to me feels a bit half baked and strangely paced pic.twitter.com/V0aStBPmZo
Immaculate
Wonder Woman #8 is immaculate. Book has absolutely no chill and I am here for it. pic.twitter.com/QJKD1AEv44— Christopher Baggett (@jcbaggee) April 16, 2024
Damn
Wonder Woman #8 is one of the best if not best comics I've ever read. DAMN...DAMN....DAMN. King analyzes the darkness of the conservative male view on women, the sexist language of the bible, the way religion is used as a selective weapon, and does so with brutal juxtaposition.— Nathan Payson🏳️🌈 (New Era Edition) (@PaysonNathan) April 16, 2024
*****
Wonder Woman #8 is now available for purchase wherever comics are sold.