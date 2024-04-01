Wonder Woman 3: Lynda Carter Shares Details About Patty Jenkins' Scrapped Sequel

Lynda Carter is at peace with the possibility of being done with the Wonder Woman franchise, even while she thinks that planned, third movie in the Patty Jenkins film franchise could have been something very special. The first film in the franchise remains one of the most beloved comic book movies of the last 20 years, and the best-reviewed movie in the DC Extended Universe franchise, which ran from 2012's Man of Steel up through last year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The second movie in the franchise, Wonder Woman 1984, was not nearly as popular with fans and critics, and due to its 2020 release date also only managed to bring in $169 from the global box office.

Even after the disappointment of Wonder Woman 1984, Warner Bros. and Patty Jenkins were both talking about working together on a third installment. That seemingly fell off the schedule around the time Warners brought in James Gunn and Peter Safran to reboot the DC Universe.

Carter said that the story for Wonder Woman 3 was "really interesting, wonderful and about something important. Not just your typical thing."

While the first movie was very much "about something important" -- it touched on themes of feminism, colonialism, isolationism, and more -- the second was more of a straightforward superhero romp that was mostly animated by the love story between Diana (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). In a mid-credits scene for that movie, Carter made a cameo as Asteria, a legendary Amazon warrior who stayed behind in man's world as Zeus created Themyscira.

"First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman," Gadot said in 2021. "She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She's a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one." She added, "It's even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly."

Jenkins won't be involved, but DC is developing a new series set on Paradise Island. An Amazons spinoff was also planned while Jenkins and the old management team was in charge, but that's not the same project as the one currently being developed.

You can get the first two Wonder Woman movies on disc and digital now.