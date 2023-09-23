New Wonder Woman Rumor Refutes Reports

A recently-surfaced Wonder Woman DCU rumor is refuting previous reports about Gal Gadot's return. On Twitter, MyTimeToShineHello posted that the DCEU actress would be back as Wonder Woman. Numerous outlets had claimed that Gadot's return was untrue. Until James Gunn announces something concrete, nothing is for certain. ComicBook.com spoke to the Wonder Woman 1984 actress this year and she said that she would be back in the DC Comics films. But, after that interview occurred, some confusion sprung up on social media when other reports indicated that she was not to return for whatever Gunn was doing with the character.

As the next phase of DC Comics movies begins, there have been some high-profile castings already. Gunn basically set the Internet on fire when he announced that actor David Corenswet would be playing Superman in his upcoming movie. Joining him in the cast of Suerpman: Legacy would be Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. There have been numerous other names joining that project. Paradise Lost, a Wonder Woman series, is so far from production that no casting has been announced at this time. For now, fans must wait for whatever the final word will be.

Sources confirmed that despite reports saying otherwise, Gal Gadot will be back as Wonder Woman for James Gunn's DCU pic.twitter.com/1RVNFlt3EW — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 23, 2023

Will Gal Gadot Be Back For Wonder Woman 3?

At the moment, a report from Variety says that Wonder Woman 3 is not currently in development over at DC. So, with the project in limbo, it seems like the company will be free to recast Wonder Woman, if that's the direction they decide to go. ComicBook.com spoke to Gal Gadot about Wonder Woman 3 and she sounded excited by the prospect of putting her tiara back on. For now, there's a real sense of another shoe to drop. With the writers and actors strikes rolling on, it's not like DC could announce a casting, if there even was one. The only thing we know for sure is that Gadot would love the chance to play this character one more time.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

Patty Jenkins Leaves Wonder Woman 3

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins wrote a letter to fans explaining what happened with Wonder Woman 3. It feels like her departure from the project stemmed from creative differences. Her situation with Warner Bros. after the Wonder Woman 1984 release difficulties. There were also reports of studio notes impacting the sequel to Gadot's first movie as the character. For now, Wonder Woman 3 is not in development and the future of the character lays with whatever James Gunn decides to do with the franchise.

"When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread," Jenkins wrote back then. "This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now. I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me."

