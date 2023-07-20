X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 Preview Reveals Ms. Marvel's Mutant Resurrection (Exclusive)

Ms. Marvel died, but she's about to be reborn as a mutant in X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1. Marvel Comics already confirmed that Ms. Marvel's new lease on life as a mutant will be chronicled in Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant, the upcoming series written by Marvel Cinematic Universe star Iman Vellani. Marvel Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 which reveals Kamala Khan's resurrection in Arbor Magna on Krakoa and learning for the first time that she is a mutant (as well as an Inhuman). You can see our exclusive preview of X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 below. (We've also included the GODS variant cover for the issue, in case you want to get even more excited about the new Jonathan Hickman series.)

X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 kicks off the Fall of X, a new, darker, and possibly final chapter in the Krakoan age of Marvel's mutants. The issue goes on sale next week, and new titles like Uncanny Avengers and Children of the Vault will launch out of its events.

X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 goes on sale July 26th. See the preview pages below.