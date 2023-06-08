Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel #1 Preview Brings The Avengers Together (Exclusive)

Earlier this month saw Marvel Comics publish Amazing Spider-Man #26, one of the most controversial comics of the year. In the pages of that issue, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel made the ultimate sacrifice and died saving someone's life, a hero's death. After this landmark issue Marvel is set to debut a new one-shot, Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel #1, which deals with the immediate fallout of Kamala's death and how the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, her friends, respond to this tragic event.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of the new issue, featuring a few pages from the one-shot including artwork by Takeshi Miyazawa, Humberto Ramos, and Andrea Divito. To make the issue even more special, or perhaps sad for long-time readers of Kamala's journey, the issue will also bring back her co-creator, G. Willow Wilson. She will collaborate on the issue with Saladin Ahmed, the fan-favorite writer of Ms. Marvel's previous solo series; and Mark Waid, who wrote Kamala Khan when she first joined The Avengers, and in her years with the Champions. You can check out the page previews below along with the confirmed covers for the release, look for hte issue to arrive on July 12. The official solicitation reads:

Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel #1

(W) G. Willow Wilson, Various (A) Takeshi Miyazawa, Humberto Ramos (CA) Kaare Andrews

THE HEART OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE HAS STOPPED BEATING. Kamala Khan died a hero's death in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26, saving our entire universe. Come join the other heroes of the Marvel Universe, the creators of Ms. Marvel, and comic fans everywhere in honoring and remembering one of Marvel's brightest stars!

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: $4.99