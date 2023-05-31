Amazing Spider-Man Issue Reveals What Leads To Ms. Marvel's Death

It's no secret at this point that Ms. Marvel dies in the latest issue of The Amazing Spider-Man – the publisher even announced Ms. Marvel's death weeks before the issue came out – but the way Kamala Khan dies remained a mystery until now. Ms. Marvel has been a supporting character in Amazing Spider-Man, interning for Norman Osborn and working alongside Peter Parker. Together with Spidey, Norman as the Gold Goblin, and the Fantastic Four they fight Rabin, aka The Emissary. It's during this fight that Ms. Marvel makes the ultimate sacrifice, but her death comes with an added twist that makes it even more heartbreaking.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for The Amazing Spider-Man #26. Continue reading at your own risk.

The Amazing Spider-Man #26 comes from the creative team of Zeb Wells, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, and Marcio Menyz. It's all hands on deck as our heroes intend to stop the Emissary from killing Mary Jane Watson to become a god. At one point, Spider-Man tasks Ms. Marvel with keeping Rabin away from Mary Jane, or else the Earth ends. Ms. Marvel comes up with the idea to distract Rabin while Mary Jane runs away down an alley. However, Rabin teleports in front of Mary Jane, and then teleports behind her and runs a blade through her back.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Ms. Marvel Makes the Ultimate Sacrifice to Save the World

Thinking his sacrifice is finally made, Rabin believes he's going to transform into Wayep, the God of Scab and Bone. However, his god turns on him, calling Rabin a "blasphemous priest" and a "desecrator." Rabin's body incinerates, leaving our heroes to discover that it's not Mary Jane who got stabbed, but Ms. Marvel in disguise. Ms. Marvel's powers allow her to distort and morph her body, so she can even disguise herself as other people.

Thinking Mary Jane is gravely injured, Spider-Man takes his mask off, exposing his secret identity as Peter Parker to Ms. Marvel. In return, Kamala also unmasks, so both heroes now know each other's true identities. While coworkers at Oscorp, Kamala and Peter had no idea they were really working with another superhero. With Ms. Marvel's powers not healing her as they normally would, she takes her last breaths in Spider-Man's arms.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The Marvel Universe Mourns Ms. Marvel

Previously classified, July's Fallen Friend is an issue dedicated to Ms. Marvel. Titled Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel #1, the special one-shot brings back Ms. Marvel's co-creator G. Willow Wilson, along with some of her previous writers and artists like Saladin Ahmed, Mark Waid, Humberto Ramos, Takeshi Miyazawa, and Adrian Alphona to tell stories honoring and remembering Ms. Marvel's legacy.

As for how long Ms. Marvel will remain dead, that remains unknown for now. Comic fans are very aware that deaths usually aren't permanent, so it's only a matter of how and when Marvel will decide to bring the young hero back to life. Of course, with The Marvels due to land in theaters in November, a resurrection right before then or around that time seems very likely.

What do you think of Ms. Marvel's death in Amazing Spider-Man #26? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.