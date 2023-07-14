Ms. Marvel Gets New X-Men Costume in Upcoming Comic

Ms. Marvel is getting a brand-new X-Men costume in her upcoming comic. Marvel announced Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant today and the big story is the character lining-up with her on-screen counterpart. The last episode of Ms. Marvel on Disney+ featured the revelation that Kamala Khan is a mutant. Well, that caused quite a stir among comics fans because the character is an Inhuman traditionally. In Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant, she's going to have to balance both her previous experience with this new part of her identity.

Adding to the fun is the fact that Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani will be playing a part in crafting Kamala Khan's new chapter. She'll write Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant alongside Sabir Pirzada. You can check out her new blue and gold costume down below!

(Photo: Jamie McKelvie/Marvel Comics)

"It was actually a very humbling experience to work with Iman, because she knows her comics even better than I do, and that is saying something," Pirzada told Marvel.com. "She was throwing out references to specific comics that came out before either of us were born. She has a very great eye for what makes for a good sequence on the page as drawn by an artist. It was very impressive to me to see her throw out all these references to different artists that she's been following through the years."

Ms. Marvel Is Both Inhuman and Mutant Now

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

That tease near the end of Ms. Marvel hasn't been addressed in the movies yet. But, there are probably some allusions to her mutant status in The Marvels. For, Vellani, she knows the fans had some words about the change. But, the actress is confident that people are going to like what the creative team does for Kamala in this new title. At her core, Ms. Marvel is a character about identity, so nothing will completely change that!

"I want to make it very, very clear that we are not retconning her Inhuman origin. That's a part of Kamala's identity that Marvel editorial and myself would very much like to keep and protect," Vellani told Entertainment Weekly today. "Our book will absolutely reflect all those core themes of identity that the Ms. Marvel comics have consistently explored — only now there's a whole new label that Kamala has to learn to accept. It's going to be pretty crazy."

Vellani Nervous About Writing Her First Comic Book

(Photo: Entertainment Weekly/Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau/ Marvel Entertainment)

While punching bad guys is something that the Ms. Marvel actress is already well-acquainted with, writing a title for Marvel Comics is another thing entirely. During her sit down with the outlet, Vellani described how she had to get over her nerves and craft the best story around her hero as possible. She's had a lot of practice thinking about these characters, as evidenced by her keeping Kevin Feige in-line. But, it also seems like the star is ready for this moment.

"This was way scarier than joining the MCU for me," Vellani shared. "Those projects feel like they live in their own dimension, so I guess I can separate myself easier. But you can hold a comic book! I've never written anything before in my entire life, but I have read many comics, so I just wrote what I would want to read. I was given a very professional tool to write what is essentially my own fan fiction."

