X-Men Panel at SXSW to Reveal New Details on Marvel Relaunch

New details regarding Marvel's relaunch of the X-Men will come down during SXSW. The multimedia event is being held March 8-16th in Austin, TX, and will see brands and companies announce several products and services. Marvel is no stranger to SXSW, but comic fans may want to keep an eye on some major X-Men news scheduled to come down next week. As the X-Men's Krakoan era comes to a close, Marvel is gearing up for a relaunch of the X-Men franchise. While details like the new X-Men series and creative teams are still under wraps, SXSW appears to be the place where the big news will be dropped.

The schedule for SXSW includes a panel titled The Future of Marvel Comics' X-Men and Digital Comics. The panelists scheduled to be on hand are future X-Men group editor Tom Breevort, Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, writers Jed MacKay and Gail Simone, and Veve Digital Collectibles' Dan Crothers. Both MacKay and Simone have commented about their SXSW appearances on X (formerly Twitter). MacKay wrote, "Headed to S X SW next week for some Marvel stuff!" with Simone teasing her followers by posting, "So, I am eXcited to head to SXSW for @marvel neXt week! I can't eXplain what we will be revealing yet, but we're eXstatic to share with you all! No hints, though! EXcelsior!"

What is the X-Men SXSW panel about?

The description of the X-Men panel happening at SXSW is as follows, "Join Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and VP, Executive Editor Tom Brevoort to be the first to learn what's coming next for Marvel's X-Men comics this summer—when everything you know about mutantkind will change in X-Men: From the Ashes! Hear directly from some of today's most influential and groundbreaking comic book creators on how they plan to evolve the X-Men mythos and launch this new era. And in a broader conversation about the evolution of print and digital comics, join Marvel and the leaders of the revolutionary technology and digital collectibles platform VeVe to discuss how the intersection of storytelling and tech are coming together in some exciting new ways in 2024."

Marvel relaunching X-Men after Krakoa era ends

The X-Men Krakoan era began in 2019 with the two-part event series House of X and Powers of X, which completely retconned X-Men history and characters and set up a bold new status quo for where and how the X-Men fit into the Marvel Universe – and what their larger story arc is all about. Hickman left the project earlier than expected, leaving a big sandbox for Marvel creators to play in. Marvel decided to start bringing the storyline to a close with the "Fall of X" story arcs and Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X, with a cryptic teaser referring to the X-Men rising from the ashes this summer.

"From the ashes...the X-Men titles are reborn!" the teaser reads. "Following the end of the Krakoa era, new #MarvelComics X-Men ongoing titles launch in July 2024."

But before the X-Men relaunch officially begins, an X-Men series will see Apocalypse select 12 mutants to battle for the honor of taking his place in X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse.