Marvel Announces Panel At SXSW

Marvel is getting their convention circuit started a bit early this year. Earlier today, the House of Ideas revealed they’d be hosting a panel at this year’s SXSW. Marvel chiefs Joe Quesada and C.B. Cebulski will be on-hand for a panel titled “Marvel: From Comics To Screens.”

In the hour-long event, Quesada and Cebulski will talk about Marvel properties and how they’ve been adapted to movies, television shows, and video games. Marvel distributed a release earlier in the day teasing the panel would discuss the ways comics serve as a catalyst for the ever-growing entertainment field.

“Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Chief Creative Officer + fan-favorite writer/artist Joe Quesada lead an interactive discussion on the unprecedented vast creative landscape and content factory that is MARVEL COMICS,” the release said. “Marvel’s characters have achieved international renown, and now the movies, television series, and games of the Marvel Universe are the most popular in the world – but everything starts with an idea, and Marvel Comics is the spark that lights the fire.”

“Are the next breakout stories of film, television, and gaming happening in the pages of Marvel Comics right now? Hear from two of the Marvel Comics’ biggest story-crafters on what it’s like to lead the way in the Marvel Universe!

For those attending SXSW this month, the panel takes from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. in Room 12AB on the fourth floor of the Austin Convention Center.

It’s a busy year for Marvel when it comes to both movies and television shows. Marvel Studios has three movies due out this year in Captain Marvel (March 8th), Avengers: Endgame (April 26th), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 5th) while Marvel Television has seasons of Jessica Jones, Cloak & Dagger, Agents of SHIELD, and Legion scheduled for release.

