Moonstar #1 Is a Treasure Trove for Readers New and Old (Review)

There are a lot of complaints about the current X-books, but one thing that fans have been rather happy with are the various solo series starring characters who don’t always get solo books. We’ve gotten comics for Cyclops, Magik, Psylocke, Rogue, Storm, and Jean Grey, fan-favorite X-Men who were mostly known for their team adventures. Fans have been enjoying seeing these characters on their own, and this week, we’re getting a new miniseries for a character that fans have been begging to get some solo love: Dani Moonstar, the Cherokee former Valkyrie who used to be known as Mirage. Moonstar #1 is the first time she’s appeared on her own, and it’s a pretty entertaining start for the character’s solo adventures.

The issue is written by Ashley Allen, with pencils by Edoardo Audino and colors by Arthur Hesli. The team does a fantastic job with one of the best former New Mutants ever, presenting a story that not only explains everything you need to know about the character, but also gives readers an exciting plot with legs. It’s not flawless, but it has its charms.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Pros Cons Explains one of the more complicated New Mutants very well While most of the art is good, there are times when the detail flags a bit and the zombies don’t look great Exciting plot that plays into her Valkyrie past Plays out of the last Magik mini that Moonstar was in, and if you didn’t read it, there’s a bit of missing context The art is mostly great

Moonstar #1 Is Great for Fans New and Old, but It’s Not Amazing

Ashley Allen cut her teeth on the X-books with Magik, a series where Moonstar showed up at the end. She proved to be adroit with the character in that series, so choosing her for this book was a good choice. She has a pretty good handle on the character, but I think one of the problems with the book is that it’s not a “classic” Moonstar. Basically, this is a different Moonstar than you’d usually get because of the events of Magik, so if you’re expecting her to be the version you’ve been reading for years, this isn’t exactly it. She’s dealing with the end of her time with the Society of the Eternal Dawn, a group devoted to stopping apocalyptic events. Since Allen wrote her into that group, she does a good job with the situation.

The issue kicks off with a flashback that gives you the tea on what will be the main plot, telling an Asgard-related story, tying into Moonstar’s past as a Valkyrie, that introduces an evil magical sword and a mysterious villain. Allen gives readers all of the exposition they’ll need in the first few pages, establishing the character and her place in life, before dropping us into the main plot, which is an exciting, action-packed little yarn that sets up what looks like a cool story. It’s a little convenient that the big bad chose Boulder, where Dani was staying with her parents, to attack, and the Society members who come ask for Dani’s help are kind of one-dimensional, but it’s still an entertaining story.

The Issue’s Art Has Its Moments, but It’s Not Perfect

X-Men books have a history of great artists, and Dani Moonstar has been drawn by some of the best. The current X-office has a lot of really great pencilers working on the books, and fan expectations for art in X-books are pretty high. Edoardo Audino does a pretty good job throughout the book. He has a cool style, and there are some gorgeous panels in this issue. His action scenes are pretty good, his character acting is good, and his detail is mostly good.

I liked the art as I was reading the book, but there was something about it that felt off. The quality of the panels often depends on the perspective. Longer shots on characters look good, but the detail definitely flags. The character designs for the Society members Kian and Yanisa, and the main villain, are fine, but pretty standard, and the issue’s zombies don’t look great. It’s weird because I really like Audino’s style, but there are times when it looks good and bad at the same time. That said, the art definitely works for the issue, and even when the detail isn’t exactly on point, it still looks good because of other factors, like composition, character acting, and figure work.

For fans of Dani Moonstar, this book is going to be a blast. For fans who know nothing about her, this book will catch you up on what you need to know and show why she’s such a beloved character. Few comics are perfect, and this one has some small problems, but all in all, it’s still an enjoyable read that will get you to come back for more.

Moonstar #1 is on sale now.

