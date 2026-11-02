Best Mandalorian Helmets: Which Replica is Worth Your Money?

When The Mandalorian made its debut back in November 2019, it had some major wins going for it. Pedro Pascal’s performance as Din Djarin was instantly memorable, sketching a figure that was both mysterious and fascinating, and Star Wars fans took to him instantly. His amazing look had a lot to do with it too, thanks to gleaming silver armor and his Mandalorian helmet, which symbolizes the warrior clans of the planet Mandalore.

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If you want to cosplay Din Djarin, this is not the kind of cosplay you can easily make at home unless you happen to be a master blacksmith with a forge in the backyard. Luckily, there are several excellent options to choose from if you want to buy a Mandalorian helmet.

We’ve organized them by price and quality below, ranging from a simple Mandalorian helmet to be worn by children to the highest-end replica money can buy. All are currently available for purchase or pre-order, so whatever your needs are, you’re sure to find the one that’s a fit for you.

The Best Mandalorian Helmets, From Least to Most Expensive

Available Now | $20.99 (was $29.99)

If your son or daughter wants to cosplay Din Djarin, this mask will likely be a fit. It’s an official Star Wars product that features sound effects, so when you push the button, you’ll hear phrases like “I’m a Mandalorian,” “I like those odds,” and “This is the way.” It features an adjustable strap and requires two AAA batteries.

The one downfall is that this is a mask rather than a full helmet, so it does not cover the back of the wearer’s head. But if you’re trying to build a Din Djarin costume on a budget, it’s an acceptable solution (and if you want to get creative, you can even paint on some battle damage!).

Releases March 2027 | $109.99

This Mandalorian helmet is part of Star Wars’ Black Series line, which is known for premier collectibles. It’s made of plastic, but the paint job makes it look like metal, and the details are spot-on. It features a removable tactical light and red interior welcome lights that come on when it’s tipped upside down. There’s no built-in voice with this one, so you’ll have to do your best Pedro Pascal impression.

This helmet is already sold out on the Hasbro Pulse website, so we think this is likely a re-release, which is great news if you missed out on it the first time. It comes in a beautiful collectible box and will look super cool on a shelf when you aren’t wearing it. Pre-orders are open now for $109.99. This is a great price for a wearable replica, and the most affordable full helmet on the list.

Available Now | $149.99+

Released on May 4, 2026, this Mandalorian helmet was originally sold online and in Disney Parks. You can’t find it in the parks anymore, but if you’re willing to buy it from a reseller, the prices aren’t too inflated.

This helmet has a great look, and a bonus that the prior helmet doesn’t have: sound. Not only does it play phrases from the show, but it also has a voice changer to transform anything you say into the signature Mando voice. The inside is padded so it’s comfortable to wear at an all-day convention, too.

Releases November 2026 | $769.99

If you want a Mandalorian helmet and you’re ready to spend the money on the top-of-the-line option, you want the Denuo Novo. This helmet was developed using 3D digital scan technology to capture every detail to perfection. It’s made of fiberglass with a weathered metallic pewter finish, and the inside is lined with headliner pads that can be removed and washed (which is a huge plus if you wear it all day at a convention!).

There are no voice options with this helmet, but it’s obviously for an adult collector at this price point, so you can just go for the strong, silent type vibe. It will fit up to a size 8 hat size, so get measured before you splurge.