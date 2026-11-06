Loungefly Unveils Avengers: Doomsday and X-Men Bags, Wallets, and More [Exclusive]

Funko-owned fashion brand Loungefly is the go-to when it comes to fandom fashion, and today it’s dropping a brand new collection of bags and accessories that’s perfect for fans of both the X-Men and Avengers: Doomsday.

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All the items in the collection will be available at your favorite retailers, with the exception of the new Cyclops backpack and card holder, which are web exclusives at Loungefly.

Available Now | $90

The new Cyclops backpack utilizes his signature blue and yellow colors, and the side pockets and appliqué work his belt into the design. There’s a front zip pocket, a side pocket, a large zip compartment, and a carrying handle. But best of all, pressing the button on his visor lights up his visor and X buckle.

If you’re more of a villains fan, the Doctor Doom backpack opts for a black and green color scheme inspired by his outfit and features an ominous Doctor Doom on the front, as well as a front zip pocket embellished with a real chain, a silver side pocket, a large zip compartment, and a carrying handle. His eyes also light up green!

Both backpacks are web exclusives on the Loungefly store, so you won’t find them anywhere else.

Available Now | $26

If you like your wallet to match your bag (and who doesn’t), these new card holders are the perfect pairings for the new mini backpacks. The Cyclops one ties in the blue and yellow theme, adds a colorful red zipper, and the red crosshair lines glow in the dark, while Doctor Doom’s looks very similar to the matching backpack. Both card holders have a clear ID holder, a zipper pocket, and four card slots on the back. These are perfect to tuck into a pocket and take to a convention for easy access to your credit cards.

The Cyclops card holder is a web exclusive, so remember you can only get that one on Loungefly’s online shop.

Available Now | $20

The new X-Men Mystery Mini Backpack Keychain charms are tiny backpacks that you can clip onto a bag, your keys, or even an outfit. This collection includes six characters: Wolverine, Rogue, The Beast, Gambit, Storm, and Professor X. There’s no chase keychain here, but they’re all great, so you really can’t go wrong. Since these are blind box style, however, you have to take a chance on who you get—so if you want a certain one, be prepared to buy a few boxes!