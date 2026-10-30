The Cutest Hello Kitty Plush Worth Collecting Right Now

Hello Kitty is considered the reigning queen of all things cute worldwide, and for good reason. Since her debut in the mid-70s, she’s been Sanrio’s most popular character, and she continues to earn billions. Hello Kitty and her friends appear on every kind of merchandise tie-in you can imagine. One of the most popular of those? Plushies.

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Sanrio puts out tons of Hello Kitty plush, as well as Sanrio characters’ plushies, every year, so collecting them all would be quite a challenge. Whether you have a Hello Kitty fan in your family or friends’ circle and want to get them something to hug, or you’re a superfan yourself and just want to add to your collection, here are our picks for some of the best Hello Kitty plush.

Available Now | $24.99

If you’ve wondered why people are so obsessed with Squishmallows, I highly recommend hugging one. That’s where the magic is for me (that, and they double as a very nice pillow when I fall asleep on my couch). They’re also covered in the softest, most wonderful fabric, come in every possible size, and cover so many of my favorite fandoms.

This big 14-inch Cinnamoroll is so cute and happy-looking that the idea of hugging it seems quite inviting. The collection also includes five variants of Hello Kitty, Badtz-Maru, Pompompurin, and My Melody. Most of them are also available in a 12-inch size, which ranges from $16 to $19.99. And if none of those are what you’re looking for, Squishmallows has a lot more to choose from, so check out its Amazon storefront.

Available Now | $59.99

The photo of this Hello Kitty plush makes it look like it’s six inches tall. It is not. It’s actually 24 inches, officially making it the biggest plushie on this list. Thanks to its size, this is probably going to need a place to be displayed since it’s too large to carry around.

Hello Kitty’s got a perfect holiday outfit here, complete with her shiny red-and-white striped blouse, a gingerbread- and candy cane-inspired skirt with overalls, and a red-and-white polka-dot hair bow with pink details. This would be the perfect Christmas gift for a Hello Kitty superfan to open on that magical morning. We also recommend Squishmallows’ 6-Inch Hello Kitty Gingerbread, which is too cute for words.

Available Now | $11.80+

As great as a big Hello Kitty plush is to snuggle when you’re watching TV on the sofa, sometimes it’s more fun to be able to take it with you. These Sanrio Mini Mascots are designed for that, with each featuring a heart-shaped carabiner so they’re easy to attach to your bag. At 3.3 inches tall, they’re just large enough to add a touch of cuteness without getting in your way.

In addition to Keroppi, you can also get Hello Kitty, My Melody, Cinnamoroll, Badtz-Maru, Gudetama, Pochacco, Pompompurin, and Tuxedo Sam. Some of the harder-to-find Sanrio characters are included here too, like Cocokuririn, Pekkle, My Sweet Piano, Hangyodon, Kirimi-chan, and Kogimun.

Squishmallows also has a Sanrio plush keychain collection that comes in a 4-pack and features Cinnamoroll, Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and My Melody,

Available Now | $15.95+

More hardcore Sanrio fans likely already own basic Hello Kitty plush of their fave characters, which means you have to get clever with special editions if you want to give them a gift they don’t already own. Enter the Pastel Florals line from Jazwares, which features six popular Sanrio characters in super cute spring-inspired looks.

You can choose from Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, Keroppi, Pompompurin, and My Melody, with prices starting at $15.95 and going up to $18. All the characters are wearing fresh daisy prints, making this the kind of set that would look great displayed together on a shelf.

Available Now | $14.99+

Squishmallows is known for its signature oval plushie shape, but that’s not all the company makes. The HugMees line has more of a traditional plushie shape, and at 10 inches, it is a pretty great shape for hugs.

The Sanrio HugMees line includes five characters: Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, My Melody, Kuromi, and Pompompurin. They’re all $15.99 except Kuromi, which is $14.99. The HugMees line has lots of other great franchises to choose from too, including Pokémon, Disney, Care Bears, Marvel, and more.