The Biggest Funko POP! Releases Dropping in November (So Far)

As Funko POP! collectors know, keeping up with every release is pretty much impossible since so many new figures come out every month. Unless you have a museum to store them in, you have to pick and choose which ones to add to your collection. But to do that, you have to keep up with all the new releases—and you can do that right here.

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Read on for details on all the limited edition releases coming out this November, as well as all the figures that are available to order today. If you want to keep up with everything that comes out this month, we’ll update this story regularly as new figures come out, so bookmark it so you can come back and check them out.

Funko POP! November Exclusive Releases

Funko has four limited-edition drops scheduled for this month, with exclusives at Hot Topic, Amazon, GameStop, and Target.

Available Now | $19.90

The Iron Man Mark 3 figure from Marvel’s The Infinity Saga is limited to 7,500 pieces and was released on November 4. The bad news is that it’s already sold out on the Hot Topic website, but the good news is that Funko POP! News spotted plenty in stock at local stores. So if you want one, that’s your best bet to score.

Avengers : Doomsday Professor X

Releases November 8 | $19.99

Limited to 9,500 pieces and dropping on Target.com and in-store on November 8, this Marvel: Avengers Doomsday POP! of Professor X is bound to fly out the door, since the memory of Sir Patrick Stewart’s passing is still fresh. There’s no listing on the website for the figure yet, but typically they’re listed at 9 am EST. We’d advise bookmarking the main Funko page and putting in your payment info in advance so you’re ready to buy on November 8.

DC Batman Professor Pyg

Releases November 11 | $19.99

Professor Pyg is also limited to 9,500 pieces and will drop exclusively at GameStop.com and in GameStop stores on November 11. This is not Funko’s first time releasing a figure of the classic Batman nemesis—a Legendary edition of Pyg in his orange jumpsuit was released for Batman 85th, but this one sports the classic black apron and red tie. Like the others, there’s no listing yet, so bookmark GameStop’s Funko POP! page and wait for November 11. GameStop typically drops at midnight PST, so you’ll need to stay up late to score it.

Marvel Avengers Mystique

Releases on November 25 | $19.99

The last Funko limited edition on the list for November is Mystique. You can find her on Amazon, and she’s limited to 5,000 pieces, making her an Ultra and the rarest of the four. She’ll drop at noon EST, also making her the easiest one to forget about, as all the hustle and bustle of Black Friday will be in full swing by then. Don’t forget to bookmark Funko’s Amazon page and set an alarm!

Funko POP! November Releases

November brings new Funko POP! figures from Saw, The Karate Kid, One Punch Man, Shangri-La Frontier, Harry Potter, and more. You’ll find our top picks below, or you can shop the full list of everything released so far at Entertainment Earth.

This month’s releases include Holiday editions of Loid Forger and Anya Forger from Spy x Family, Emul and Oikatzato from Shangri La Frontier, Punching Saitama from One Punch Man, and a new set of Dandadan Mystery Minis.

While I do like all the shows featured in this month’s releases, I think Anya is the one I’m buying, as her holiday look is just too cute to pass up (and the snowball she’s holding is a nice touch).

This month’s movie-themed Funko POP! includes both classic films and franchises, including The Karate Kid, Toy Story, Saw, Silence of the Lambs, Harry Potter, and more. There’s also a precious Nook figure of Beauty and the Beast’s Belle in a library.

Since I’m a horror junkie, my personal pick is Hannibal Lecter, who comes with the wall of his jail cell. Funko’s iconic black eyes perfectly nail Lecter’s expression, and as this is one of my favorite films of all time, I’ll be adding it to my collection ASAP.

This month’s TV releases are light, with just two new figures: a grilling skeleton from the Goosebumps Say Cheese and Die! episode, and Wirt from Over the Garden Wall. Since I am not into either fandom, I’ll be passing on these personally, although it does remind me that I really need to watch Over the Garden Wall one of these days.

A few of the other new Funko releases already out this month include three new Skater Skully figures, a new Hello Kitty figure, and a Hello Kitty Bitty POP! town. I’m especially amused to see the Hello Kitty K-Pop figure, as her themed outfit simply looks like something she’d wear on a normal day. Maybe she was cooler than K-pop before it even existed.