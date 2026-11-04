All the New LEGO Sets Released in November 2026

While October saw many LEGO releases, this month’s slate is much lighter, with just four new kits. The star of the show is the enormous Sagrada Família, which is the largest LEGO set ever created, with 12,060 pieces. You can also look forward to the first-ever LEGO Dragon Ball kit, the charming Venetian Neighborhood, and Cozy Plants, an adorable addition to the Botanicals collection.

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LEGO has several promotions running this month that offer free kits when you spend a specific amount on qualifying products. You can learn more about each of those promotions below.

LEGO Promotions for November 2026

Available through 11/8 | Spend $130 to unlock

The Build, Paint, and Play set is the winning entry from the LEGO Ideas Build Your Hobby competition. Measuring 2 inches high, 5.5 inches wide, and 5.5 inches deep, this kit challenges you to build a craft space that includes a paintbrush, a cutting tool, three LEGO paints, and a sprue. You also get a cute astronaut minifigure to add that signature LEGO look. Valued at $19.99, this unique set is for builders 18 and up. The promotion runs through November 8, so make your purchase before then if you want to grab this set.

Available through 11/20 | Gift with Venetian Neighborhood

This adorable scene depicts a happy tourist on a colorful dock snapping a photo of a Venetian water taxi. This diorama measures 2 inches high, 7 inches long, and 2 inches wide and comes with two minifigures, as well as some cute birds to decorate the dock. The back of the water taxi opens so you can add a suitcase and a passenger. LEGO recommends this set for builders 18 and up.

You can display this by itself or with the new Venetian Neighborhood set, which it fits with perfectly. This deal is good through November 20.

Available through 11/8 | Gift with Harry Potter sets

This cute set features a Harry minifigure with a wand in hand, the Pensieve, Dumbledore’s desk with a chair, a hat stand and hat, sword, and books, and a stand with a miniature Fawkes. You get it as a gift with a selection of Harry Potter LEGO sets, including Dumbledore’s Office Book Nook, the Hogwarts House Crest, Hogwarts Castle East Wing, and many more. Some of the sets are on backorder, but you can still get the gift set as long as you order before November 8.

New LEGO Sets for November 2026

Available Now | $179.99

The LEGO Icons Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku marks the first Dragon Ball LEGO set and is the result of a partnership between the LEGO Group and Toei Animation. This mighty build measures 12.5 inches high, 9.5 inches long, and 10 inches wide and has 1,764 pieces. The Shenron has a poseable head and arms, and you can place the Kid Goku minifigure on the Kintoun. The seven Dragon Balls are displayed on the figure’s base and ready to grant wishes.

LEGO Insiders members can also download a free poster of this figure, which is crackling with lightning and looks awesome. If you aren’t a member yet, you can sign up here. LEGO Insiders get early access to new releases and earn loyalty points that can be used on rewards like mini-builds and LEGOLAND park tickets.

Temporarily Out of Stock | $799.99

LEGO is an art form, and the Sagrada Família Cathedral might be one of its most stunning expressions so far. This towering model is a painstaking replica of the real Sagrada Família Cathedral, which is located in Barcelona, Spain, and is the tallest church in the world.

The Sagrada Família Cathedral measures 24 inches high, 18.5 inches wide, and 15 inches deep and contains 12,060 pieces, so it’s no surprise it’s intended for builders 18 and up. You’ll get to construct the Apse with Crypt, the Nativity façade, the Passion façade, the naves, and the Western Sacristy. Complete the build with the six towers and complete the basilica with the Eastern Sacristy and the Glory façade.

As I mentioned earlier, the Sagrada Família is temporarily sold out, but you can request to be notified when it comes back in stock. Considering the price tag, it might give you some time to save up for it.

Available Now | $549.99

If you gravitate towards LEGO sets that are bustling with activity, you will love Venetian Neighborhood. This one is packed with all the things that people love most about Venice, and there’s something new to see no matter where you look.

There are 17 minifigures in this set, which is part of what makes it so much fun. You’ll find gondoliers, street musicians, tourists, skilled craftsmen, explorers, and even the king and queen of carnival paired as the sun and moon.

The buildings include a glassblower’s shop and an astrological clock tower, and you can remove the roofs to look inside. You’ll even find birds perched on the rooftops, plants and flowers hanging from the windows, and a 3D-printed street piano you can play.

This is a large build, measuring 18 inches high, 25 inches wide, and 12 inches deep, so you’ll need to set aside some room to display it. It’s for builders 18 years old and up. For fans of Venice and all its charms, it just might be the ultimate gift.

Available Now | $22.99

If you aren’t feeling a complex LEGO build, the new Cozy Plants set might be perfect for you. At just 248 pieces, it’s not only adorable but also easy to build in a single afternoon. This set features a chamomile plant and a peppermint plant, and one reads a book while the other enjoys a hot cup of tea.

This set is for builders 9 years old and up, and measures 4 inches high, 3 inches wide, and 2.5 inches deep, making it the perfect size to display on a bookshelf. It would pair nicely with the Happy Plants and Rocking Plants sets, adding a touch of cheer anywhere in your home.