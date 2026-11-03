LEGO Godzilla Roars Into Action This Black Friday—And You Can Win One Today

It’s wild to imagine that after decades of making buildable toys, LEGO hasn’t immortalized the King of the Monsters in brick form. Luckily, that problem has now been solved, as LEGO announced its new LEGO Ideas Godzilla figure, which launches on November 27 and features a whopping 5,363 pieces.

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The legendary kaiju set originated as an idea by New York-based Fan Designer Matthew Esposito, who submitted it to LEGO Ideas. It earned the 10,000 votes needed to advance to the next stage of the selection process and was eventually greenlit, a process that took two years.

Releases on November 27 @ 12 AM EST | $449.99

LEGO Godzilla is truly a sight to behold. It stands just over 27.5 inches tall when displayed with its removable heat ray. Its head, arms, legs, fingers, and tail are poseable, and its gleaming blue eyes perfectly translate the rage of a beast protecting its territory. LEGO Godzilla is for builders 18 and up due to its complexity.

LEGO’s Godzilla launch on November 27 coincides with two big events: the world premiere of Godzilla Minus Zero and Godzilla Day. Shoppers who buy the set online or at a LEGO store between November 27 and 30 will also receive the LEGO Ideas Godzilla Logo and Footprint set as a gift while supplies last, which will look very cool when displayed next to the epic beast.

LEGO will host a livestream on November 3 at 12 pm EST with LEGO Ideas fan designer Matthew Esposito, who will join LEGO Designers Jordan David Scott and Jim Clayton for a Q&A to show off the upcoming figure in more detail. But most exciting of all, LEGO Insiders who attend the livestream can enter a giveaway to win a signed set and get a first look at the poster reward. You can sign up on LEGO’s website if you aren’t already a member.

This is by far one of my favorite LEGO announcements yet, as I am a longtime fan of kaiju movies. And while Godzilla is, of course, the most iconic of them all, I’m already imagining how amazing it would be to build a Mothra or a King Ghidorah.