2026 Geeky Advent Calendars: Star Wars, Marvel, and LEGO Deals You Can Shop Now

It’s the season to be jolly, especially if you’re planning what gifts to give your family and friends this holiday season. If you’d like to delight someone who has a favorite fandom, an advent calendar is a way to add some fun to each day of December. From LEGO to Marvel, there are so many to choose from!

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Check out our guide below, which covers what’s in each box, price, where to purchase each set, and more.

Available Now | $34.99+

LEGO doesn’t limit itself to one advent calendar, instead offering a selection of them featuring its most popular themes. This year, it’s offering five: Star Wars, Disney Princess, Friends, City, and Marvel.

Since it’s November, some are already sold out at the LEGO store, but you can still get the LEGO Friends calendar for $34.99 and the LEGO Disney Princess Calendar for $44.99. Each contains a selection of 24 minifigures and accessories and features a fold-down diorama in the box.

The LEGO Super Heroes Marvel Advent Calendar for 2026 is harder to find, and some reseller prices are already inflated. The best price we found is at Barnes & Noble for $44.99, but don’t wait if you want it, as we expect it won’t last long.

The LEGO Star Wars advent calendar is still in stock on Amazon, and it’s 30% off, making it just $31.49. It’s also eligible for Prime shipping, making it one of the best deals among the LEGO advent sets. The best price goes to the City Advent Calendar, which we found at Target for $24.49.

Available Now | $34.99+

Funko also offers a wide range of advent calendars across fandoms. This year, it offers Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, Disney, NFL, Hello Kitty and Friends, and Pokémon. Each calendar contains 24 Pocket Pop! figures and a foldable diorama built into the box. Depending on which one you choose, they range in price from $34.99 to $49.99. Some also come with plastic boxes on keychains, so you can turn any figure into decor for your keys or backpack.

Available Now | $24.79 (was $34.99)

There are many options in the world of Harry Potter advent calendars, but many of them do not contain officially licensed products. That may not matter to you, but if it does, the official Harry Potter calendar from Insight Editions is a lovely choice. It contains 25 days of surprises, to be opened from December 1 to December 25. It’s also on sale for $24.79, which saves you 29% off the $34.99 MSRP. This is not a 2026 calendar, but comes undated, so you can use it this year or save it for any year you want.

Available Now | $34.99

Fans of Star Wars and Funko POP! will find the ultimate holiday fun in this advent calendar. It counts down from December 1 to December 24, and each compartment contains one of the following items: 10 Bitty POP! collectibles, 7 stackable display pieces, 3 holiday accessories, 2 magnetic cases, and 2 pin cases.

The Star Wars Bitty POP! figures come in hard acrylic cases with detachable bottom lids, which make them easy to display. Another nice touch with this set is that it’s called a “Countdown Calendar” rather than an Advent Calendar, so it can be used for other special occasions as well.

Available Now | $29.99

In addition to LEGO and Funko’s Marvel advent calendars, you have a third option: Marvel’s official advent calendar. This one runs for 25 days and contains a variety of holiday-themed Marvel collectibles, including greeting cards, paper ornaments, buttons, booklets, and more. This one is especially fun if you’d like to add some more Marvel ornaments to the Christmas tree.

More Geeky Advent Calendars

When should you buy an advent calendar?

Advent calendars usually start popping up on retail sites in October. When you buy your calendar is up to you, but as you’ll see with LEGO, some calendars do sell out by early November. We recommend buying calendars you want as soon as you see them to avoid this problem. Some retailers will also let you know when that year’s calendars are going on sale if you sign up for their mailing list, so we also recommend doing that so you don’t miss out on the one you want.