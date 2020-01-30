DC Comics fans got a major surprise recently, when the DC movie universe collided with the Arrowverse TV universe. That epic meeting of worlds happened during the Arrowverse "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event, where the star of The Flash TV series, Grant Gustin, met up with the movie version of Flash, Ezra Miller, while lost in the Speed Force. Ezra Miller showing up in the DC TV Universe quickly made fans wonder: did this "Crisis" scene have any connection to the upcoming Flash movie? Well, Birds of Prey movie writer Christina Hodson is wroking on The Flash movie script, and she revealed that the movie makers knew full well about Miller's Arrowverse appearance.

While at the Birds of Prey premiere and press junket, Comicbook.com spoke with Christina Hodson about what she and Flash director Andy Muschietti (IT) knew about Ezra Miller appearing in the Arrowverse:

Q: "So Ezra just did a cameo on CW's The Flash. Did you guys knew that was coming, and do you have to prepare for that for [the Flash movie]?"

Christina Hodson: "Of course, cause that would be too much of a surprise if I suddenly saw that on TV."

It's not a surprise to hear that Warner Bros. coordinated with the Flash movie makers about Ezra Miller's appearance in the Arrowverse "Crisis". As Hodson points out, not telling them that information would've been a major blindsiding to the movie team. However, there are still two big questions hanging over this Flash movie/TV crossover, which Hodson's response doesn't answer:

Is Ezra Miller's appearance in "Crisis" a direct tie-in to The Flash movie's plotline? Do we get a mirroring of that scene in the movie, featuring a cameo by Grant Gustin?

For a lot of DC fans, The Flash movie is being looked at as the possible great hope for straightening out or resetting the knotted tangle of the DC movie continuity. There's plenty of precedent for that kind of timeline retcon, given the Flash's powers and the nature of the Speed Force, and storylines like "Flashpoint" have explored just how drastic those time travel changes can be. So, with DC movie universe now split between the old DCEU Zack Snyder built, and the emerging new era; a major time-travel plothole from Batman v Superman to fix; and this Flash crossover in "Crisis"... there's plenty of good reason for The Flash movie to play with time, and fill in some gaps.

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!