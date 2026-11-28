The 1990s are one of those decades of comics that most people have written off completely, thanks to the shenanigans of Marvel and Image Comics in the decade of extreme. Those two publishers went all in on pushing books that were often art first and story barely ever, which led to both huge success in the beginning of the decade and massive failure in the middle, with Marvel even going bankrupt. However, if you talk to a DC Comics fan about the ’90s, you’re going to get an entirely different story. While Marvel and Image fought over artists who demanded six or seven figure yearly contracts (yes, that was a thing back then), the original superhero publisher was building up a corps of amazing writers (the artists were great too, by the way; in fact, they were usually better than the more expensive ones when it came to craft) who gave readers some of the best new characters and stories of the decades.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When a lot of fans think of ’90s characters, they think of cybernetic limbs, guns, grimaces, and names with the world “blood” in them. However, DC was building a new generation of characters without any of those cliches, many of which are still around and deserve even more spotlight. DC created these five characters in the ’90s and they all need to get more attention.

5) Jakeem Thunder

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Justice Society is the original superteam, introducing legacies that are still relevant in the 2020s. There’s one member of the team, though, that most assumed would never really amount to anything, both in-universe and with fans. Johnny Thunder was the team’s mascot, a nerdy young superhero fan who just happened to have a pen that was the vessel of the Thunderbolt, a Fifth Dimensional genie (think Superman foe Mr. Mxyzptlk, but helpful). Johnny often fought alongside the team, growing up with them, but he’d eventually get Alzheimer’s and lose his magic pen. However, the Thunderbolt wouldn’t be lost forever.

JLA #28-31 brought the Justice Society back to prominence, introducing young Jakeem. He found the Thunderbolt’s pen and was able to become the new master of the genie, taking up the name Jakeem Thunder. He was one of the junior members of the team, along with Stargirl and later Cyclone, learning the ropes. His finest hour came in “Stealing Thunder”, a story that saw the Ultra-Humanite take over Johnny’s body, using the Thunderbolt to enslave the world. However, Jakeem was able to rally a resistance and defeat him without the power of the Thunderbolt, showing what kind of hero he could be. Johnny and the Thunderbolt would merge, with Jakeem and Johnny making the perfect team. The two of them are so much fun together and it’s about time we got more from Jakeem. He’s a character who would fit perfectly into the world of modern comics.

4) Hitman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Garth Ennis is one of the most controversial comic writers out there. The creator of The Boys got his start in American comics at DC, working on books like The Demon and Hellblazer before he got the chance to work on creator-owned works like Preacher. Ennis loves comics as a storytelling medium, but isn’t the biggest fan of superheroes, something which hasn’t stopped him from writing superhero comics. However, they always had that Ennis twist to them, like Hitman. The book starred the titular “hero”, Tommy Monaghan. He gained powers in the Bloodlines crossover which ran through DC’a Annuals in 1993, gaining low level telepathy and X-Ray vision. Three years later, the character would get his own book.

Hitman’s MO was simple – he had superpowers and he was for hire. He was a precursor to characters like Bill Butcher; a no-nonsense soldier/spook who didn’t get along with the other superpowered people (other than Superman; so unlike Billy boy in that way). Grant Morrison even teased the character joining the Justice League because fans loved the book. However, since it was a Ennis comic, it ended in a blaze of glory for Tommy and his friends. Ennis is at a whole new level of popularity and it would be amazing for him to bring back Hitman for DC All-In. Even if they couldn’t get Ennis to do it, DC still should find someone to bring him back. He would fill a niche that is empty at DC – the Hitman-shaped hole that has been waiting to get filled again for years.

3) Jessie Quick

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

DC is home to the fastest speedsters and has been for decades, starting back in the Golden Age with Jay Garrick. Jay wasn’t the only speedster, though, as several others would pop up across the industry, including Johnny Quick. Johnny Chambers was able to tap into the Speed Force thanks to the equation “3×2(9YZ)4A” (he also used to gain super strength and flight from it, but that was changed at some point in the Silver Age). He’d end up marrying Liberty Belle, and the two would have a daughter Jesse before their divorce. She would learn the equation from her father and put on his own costume, becoming Jesse Quick.

Jesse was part of the Flash Family in the ’90s, appearing in The Flash (Vol. 2), and would later join the cast of Titans (Vol. 1), eventually losing her speed powers. She would then move over to JSA, where she would meet and fall in love with Hourman II, before gaining her mom’s power of super strength, invulnerability, and a sonic scream. She’d eventually regain her speed powers and soon have the powers of both of her parents. Her and Hourman got married but recently went through a separation. Jesse is a character with a rich history and she’s been set up for the next step. It’s about time DC let her take it.

2) Kyle Rayner

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

DC in the ’90s didn’t fall into the same traps as Marvel and Image, but it did have its own tropes. One of these was started by “Reign of the Supermen”, when the “Death of Superman” led to him being replaced by four different characters. Soon, Batman would be replaced by Azrael, and Wonder Woman by Artemis. Next would be Hal Jordan, as “Emerald Twilight” transformed him into Parallax and introduced his replacement, Kyle Rayner. The Green Lantern books had been in freefall for a while by the mid ’90s, but Kyle proved to be the perfect character to change the franchise’s fortunes. His tenure in Green Lantern (Vol. 3) made it one of the most beloved DC books of the ’90s, and he was a key part of JLA‘s success.

Kyle was the perfect modernization of the Green Lantern. He was an artist himself, so he used his ring to do things that Hal never would have. He was also the only Green Lantern in the universe for ages, giving his adventures a different feel. It was amazing to watch him grow as a character and his relationships with heroes like Wally West and Connor Hawke gave the ’90s generation their own Flash/Green Lantern/Green Arrow combination. The return of Hal Jordan saw him take a backseat, but he’s still been in the car, going his own way and having amazing adventures, even becoming a White Lantern and mastering the entire emotional electromagnetic spectrum. He’s recently had a return in the latest volume of Green Lantern and hopefully DC will keep him around.

1) Mr. Terrific II

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

DC Comics has the best legacy heroes ever. In fact, DC legacy heroes are so great that some of them were able to take the lamest-sounding heroes and make them into something special. Mr. Terrific was a founding member of the Justice Society. Terry Sloane was a wealthy polymath who decided that he would help the people who were fortunate than him. His heroic symbol was a crest that said “Fair Play” on his chest. No one would blame you if you thought he was a dumb character, even though you’d be wrong. Terry was super cool, but he was also much too old-fashioned and died in 1979’s Justice League of America #171. However, the idea behind the character – a talented person who wants to make the world fair for everyone – was an idea with legs.

It would be brought back in 1997’s The Spectre (Vol. 3) #54, with the introduction of Michael Holt. Holt was a gold medal decathlete, multi-PhD billionaire who decided to become a superhero after his pregnant wife was killed in a car accident. He joined the Justice Society of America for its 1999 return and over the last 27 years would basically become the coolest version of Batman ever. He’d become a leader of the JSA, found his own team in the Terrifics, and has become what amounts to the leader of the Justice League Unlimited. He deserves his own ongoing series so him and his autistic son who was taken from his wife’s womb before she died by the Childminder (this is all canon) can have adventures, but mostly so I could buy that book every month.

What ’90s-debuting DC heroes do you think could be the next big thing? Do you also want to read about Mr. Terrific and Fairplay (with guest appearances by the West kids and Maxine Baker)? Sound off in the comment section below.