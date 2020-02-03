Black Lightning: The Pierces Gain an Unexpected Ally in The Book of Markovia Chapter Three Clip

The CW has released a new clip from "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three," the upcoming episode of Black Lightning set to air Monday, February 3. Last week's episode saw Lynn Pierce (Christine Adams) team up with an ASA agent whose conscience is starting to get to him in order to break Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) out of The Pit. Unfortunately, the plan went awry when the Markovians showed up and kidnapped both Lynn and Tobias. Now, the agent is turning to Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) for help, revealing that they broke out Tobias as well as why he's critical to the ASA's plan.

In the video, which you can check out below, both Jefferson and Anissa are understandably skeptical as well as deeply concerned about the Tobias situation. However, Sergeant Grayle (Boone Platt) explains his motivations in the situation: he wants to set things right for Lynn, or the pod kids, and for the city of Freeland itself. He also alerts Jefferson that Major Grey (Katy M. O'Brian) will want Black Lightning's help in dealing with the Markovian's.

The threat of the Markovians is one that has long-loomed over Freeland in Black Lightning. After a brief reference in the season two episode "The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi," Markovia began to take shape as a shadowy external threat entangled with the ASA as the organization had assisted the sadistic Dr. Helga Jace (Jennifer Riker) defect from the nation. The series soon established that the Markovians have a large metahuman army and see Freeland as a threat due to its large number of metahumans, something that would prompt the Markovians to start a war with Freeland. It's later revealed that the ASA is trying to stabilize the metahuman kids in order to create their own metahuman arm and that the Markovians are interested in Lynn's research efforts for the exact same reason - something that prompts her kidnapping.

This new escalation in the Markovian situation is one that is only going to compound Lynn's issues. As we've seen this season, Lynn is struggling not just with her work but also her addiction to a Green Light-derived drug. It's something has dramatically changed in a negative way how Lynn interacts with her own family.

"I don't think Lynn has sort of really taken on that mother role like in the way she did in season one or two where she was kind of the glue of the family," series star Adams told reporters during a recent visit to the set. "You know, how she would always care about the girls or be concerned about the girls. I think she's really focused on this cure for their metas and the pod kids. And I think that is what's ultimately driving her. And I think there's sort of an element of like, those kids are her kids in some way, but also she doesn't like to not win. And I think she doesn't like to fail. And I think everything that happened with those kids in season two and she lost 14 and that's really driving her and I think she's not really in her right mind to be thinking about those mothery instincts right now. She's sort of a bit too far gone. And I think that's also why her and Jeff are working well because he's kind of like, 'Lynn, we should be focusing on the girls and what they're doing and they could be in danger and their choices.' And she's thinking, 'I want to get these kids, bring them back to life.' So there's that divide there. So, you care more about kids in a pod than your own children. And at this point the answer is yes. So, I think Lynn the mother, that's not there right now."

You can check out the synopsis for "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three" below.

DEMONS - Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) join forces with the ASA to help one of their own. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) is forced to continue battling her demons. China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Bille Woodruff directed the episode written by Adam Giaudrone & Lynelle White.

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.

