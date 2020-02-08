Wonder Woman 1984 Reveals First Look at Cheetah’s Final Form

Wonder Woman 1984 may be one of 2020's most anticipated comic book films, but if there's one thing that fans are looking forward to the most in the Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot starring sequel to Wonder Woman, it's Kristen Wiig's Cheetah. The appearance of the popular villain is one that fans have been excited for cine the revelation that Wiig would be playing Barbara Minerva, but thus far all we've seen of the character is Barbara pre-Cheetah transformation. Now, however, new art may have revealed Cheetah in her final form and it's a strikingly comics-accurate look, complete with what appears to be fur.

This new look art first surfaced on social media where it's been popping up in a number of places. It is reportedly from merchandise for Wonder Woman 1984, specifically a series of notebooks available in Brazil. If accurate, it features Wiig in the iconic orange-brown spotted form of Cheetah, complete with cat-like eyes and a fierce expression. You can check it out below.

This latest art is a huge departure from what we've previously seen of Wiig's character. Up until now we've seen her dressing a bit frumpy with big glasses and then in a sleeker, more high-fashion look in stills from Empire Magazine. Some promotional merchandise has seen the character brandishing claws and she does wear a fur jacket in the poster. Still, this is the first full-on Cheetah transformation we've seen.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to tell an entirely new story for Gadot's Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and, according to Gadot, will include an event that changes everything for Diana.

"This is much more -- you know, she's been around, she's much wiser and mature and lonely and she's different," Gadot said in a recent interview with Extra. "We see her in a different time of her life that we've never experienced. And then something crazy happens that changes the whole game."

The 1980s-set film will also see the iconic DC hero come face to face with the modern world, a large departure from when we saw her in Wonder Woman.

“Why 1984? We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the '80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with," director Patty Jenkins said of the film's setting in a previous interview. "So it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it's sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So it all came quite naturally.”

